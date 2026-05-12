A major doping scandal has rocked international rugby after a former national captain received one of the sport’s longest recent suspensions

Investigators uncovered an alleged network involving tampered anti-doping procedures and advance warnings linked to drug testing

The controversy has cast a shadow over Georgian rugby just weeks before the country hosts a major global junior tournament

A former international rugby captain has been slapped with a hefty 11-year ban from the sport, with reports alleging he orchestrated a doping scheme.

Former Georgian rugby captain Merab Sharikadze has been slapped with a hefty ban. Image: Levan Verdzeuli

Source: Getty Images

Several media reports on Monday, 11 May 2026, said that ex-Georgian skipper Merab Sharikadze, who earned 105 Test caps for his country, was sanctioned after a joint investigation with the World Anti-Doping Agency uncovered multiple anti-doping violations linked to Georgian rugby.

Former Georgia chief medical officer Nutsa Shamatava was also banned from rugby-related activities for nine years.

The investigation, known as “Operation Obsidian”, reportedly started in 2023 and uncovered five cases where players allegedly swapped urine samples during anti-doping tests to avoid detection.

The former rugby star, who famously captained the national side to victory over the Wales national rugby union team in Cardiff in 2022, received the longest suspension among those implicated.

According to World Rugby, some players were allegedly warned in advance about upcoming drug tests by Georgian anti-doping officials.

Merab Sharikadze led the Georgia rugby national in the victory against Wales in 2022. Image: Levan Verdzeuli

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby speaks on Georgian rugby doping case

Speaking on the case, World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said the case highlighted the importance of running a strong science-led anti-doping programme supported by coordinated biological profile analysis, testing and long-term sample storage.

Gilpin added that the governing body’s four-year investigation had exposed attempts to undermine the doping control process and showed that World Rugby remained fully committed to protecting clean sport.

See the rest of the sanctions below:

The former centre, who is now competing in MMA, is among six Georgian players sanctioned in the case, with suspensions ranging from 11 years to nine months. Other rugby stars who were banned include hooker Giorgi Chkoidze, who was banned for six years, while Lasha Khmaladze, Otar Lashkhi and Miriani Modebadze received three-year suspensions. Lasha Lomidze was banned for nine months.

Georgian Rugby faces difficult period

The scandal comes at a challenging time for Georgian rugby ahead of the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship, which will take place from 27 June to 18 July. The Junior Springboks will head into the tournament as defending champions after lifting the title last year.

Georgia has become one of rugby’s fastest-rising nations in recent years, consistently testing top-tier opposition and producing stars who now feature for leading European clubs.

Among them are Davit Niniashvili, who plays for Lyon OU Rugby, and Beka Gigashvili, currently at RC Toulon.

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There has also been growing speculation about Georgian franchise Black Lion potentially joining the United Rugby Championship in the future. Georgia will face the Springboks in 2027 Rugby World Cup as they are both paired in Pool B.

Former England rugby player admits cheating

Briefly News previously reported that A former British and Irish Lions rugby player has admitted that he cheated in a head injury assessment test to get back on the pitch after a heavy tackle.

Anthony Watson told the BBC that he took this step in 2017 during the second Test against the All Blacks in New Zealand, when he was high tackled by Sonny Bill Williams. Williams received a straight red card for the offence.

Source: Briefly News