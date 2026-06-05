Popular actor and media personality Brighton Ngoma is making a comeback to eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal!

Ngoma is famously known for playing the character of Quinton Nyathi in the award-winning TV show

Viewers of the soapie took to social media on Thursday, 4 June 2026, to comment on Ngoma's return

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Scandal!' fans stunned by Brighton Ngoma's return as Quinton. Image: BuzzLifeNews

Source: Twitter

Seasoned actor Brighton Ngoma, who recently opened up about his battle with vitiligo, is returning to Scandal! as businessman Quinton Nyathi.

eTV previously made a surprise announcement on social media that the award-winning TV show has been cancelled after more than 20 years on television.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Thursday, 4 June 2026, that the actor is returning to the eTV soapie.

"Brighton Ngoma makes a return to Scandal! Fan favourite Quinton Nyathi is set to make a cameo on #eTVScandal as the countdown for the final episode of the drama series begins," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Scandal! fans react to Ngoma's return

@DonaldMakhasane asked:

"That's so unfair. Why are they only bringing him back now?"

@DaBlackColoured said:

"Does no one know what a cameo is? Lol, judging by the comments."

@michellemodika replied:

"Haibo, he’ll rise from the dead?"

@BathongKeYena responded:

"Wasn’t this soapie also coming to an end this year?"

@_kendrick__ replied:

"He was dead! Plus, his recent interview threw me off. Thank God I don’t watch that show anymore."

@Lwazi_Sola commented:

"Didn't he die? How are they gonna bring him back?"

@Keabi reacted:

"Oh, Dintle will finally have a happily ever after, well, I hope so."

@BunnyBarks replied:

"It'll probably be a portrait, dream, or tattoo."

@emkayreloaded wrote:

"I'm so keen to see how they'll close it. Was watching it today, but it seems like it's business as usual... as if it's not coming to an end."

@ongathembeki commented:

"I feel like crying knowing my favourite show is ending, so many plot twists are happening right now. I still need to catch up."

@Thee3nthusiasts reacted:

"Didn't his character die?"

@Precious_got said:

"As long as my girl Dintle gets to have her fairytale ending."

@TrinMoze wrote:

"Will he be visiting Khanyi in her dreams?"

@NosiphoMaphum20 commented:

"Shuthi, this is the last kick of a dying horse... What's the use, vele?"

@Nonny_Mkh responded:

"So Dintle will have a husband in the last week?"

@kagisox6 reacted:

"Hope he's not kissing any men since it’s a traumatic experience for him."

@KattMnisi wrote:

"Is he gonna rise from the dead?"

@JustThabs21 said:

"Njani manje? Quintin died moes guys."

@GlorMazibuko commented:

"Scandal wants us to cry that they're returning faves from the past."

'Scandal!' viewers react to Brighton Ngoma's comeback as Quinton. Images: etvScandal and BrightonNgoma

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! stars Brighton Ngoma and Fulu Mugovhani join Pimville

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actors Brighton Ngoma and Fulu Mugovhani, who are known for their roles in Scandal!, joined Pimville.

Mngoma and Mugovhani star opposite seasoned actors Thapelo Mokoena, Gail Mabalane, and Lillian Dube.

The Bakwena Production telenovela aired on SABC2 in 2026 after replacing Muvhango in August 2025.

Source: Briefly News