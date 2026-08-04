A clip from Family Guy resurfaced on South African social media, leaving Mzansi in stitches

The scene references Oscar Pistorius's infamous bathroom shooting that killed Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013

South Africans could not stop replaying the cutaway gag, with many saying the animated show truly has no filter

'Family Guy' referenced Oscar Pistorius in a viral cutaway. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images, FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A clip from the animated comedy Family Guy has taken South African social media by storm, with locals cracking up over a scene that takes a sharp satirical swing at one of the country's most notorious criminal cases.

The scene was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a popular South African user on 3 August 2026 and quickly spread across timelines. It originates from Season 16, Episode 18, titled HTTPete, which first aired in May 2018.

In the episode, Peter Griffin loses access to the internet and is forced to navigate daily life completely offline. Complaining about how unbearable it is, he sets up a cutaway gag by saying it is "even worse than when I was roommates with Oscar Pistorius."

The scene then cuts to Peter sitting on a closed toilet, reading a magazine, when someone knocks on the door. The moment Peter says "Somebody's in here!", a volley of gunshots blasts straight through the door - a darkly comic nod to Pistorius's legal defence.

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Watch the Family Guy clip below.

Looking back to the Oscar Pistorius Case

In the early hours of 14 February 2013, South African Paralympic sprinting star Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp, at his Pretoria home.

He fired four shots through a locked toilet door. Pistorius consistently maintained that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder, believing she was still asleep in bed. Prosecutors, however, argued he shot her intentionally following a heated argument.

Initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, Pistorius had his conviction overturned on appeal and was found guilty of murder, receiving a 13-year sentence. He was granted parole in early 2024 after serving nearly nine years behind bars.

'Family Guy' referenced Oscar Pistorius' infamous shooting of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Images: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images, WALDO SWIEGERS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Oscar Pistorius reference

South Africans had plenty to say once the clip started circulating again.

TheePlayMaker10 laughed:

"They are wrong for this."

kwaNompondwana was in stitches:

"I had to replay this at least 4 times when I first saw it."

officialabnerns reacted:

"That show has no filter, and no one is safe. Love it!"

Reactions to Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend, whom he has been secretly dating on the low since his release from prison.

Online users couldn't help but notice her striking resemblance to his late former girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Source: Briefly News