South African comedian Kevin Fraser posted a nostalgic selfie-style dance video to mark the start of August 2026

Fraser lip-synced and danced through his home using a deodorant can as a mock microphone, calling it Millennial Monday

Fellow millennials flooded the comments, saying the video took them straight back to their teenage years

Comedian Kevin Fraser dancing in his home. Images: @kevinfraserofficial

Source: Instagram

South African comedian Kevin Fraser turned his home into a one-man dance floor on 3 August 2026, and millennials across the country could not get enough of it.

Fraser, known on Instagram as @kevinfraserofficial, posted a selfie-style video filmed in different rooms of his home, including the bathroom, hallway, and kitchen. Armed with a deodorant can as a stand-in microphone, he lip-synced and busted out moves to an upbeat funk track while an on-screen caption read:

"Me at 14 left home all alone."

The clip opened to his "Millennial Monday" theme, a playful nod to the generation that grew up dancing alone in their bedrooms long before anyone was filming it for the internet.

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Fraser's Millennial Monday hits home

In his caption, Fraser wrote:

"Shall we call it a #MillennialMonday? I mean, as millennials, to be fair, we were probably just manifesting the life we wanted… Well, I was at least! Tag your bestie who you miss getting down with! Five's alive baby! Hello August!"

The video resonated widely because the song and the energy behind it triggered a wave of shared memory. Commenters immediately tagged friends, recalled nights out and laughed at how accurately the clip captured what it felt like to be a teenager with the house to yourself.

Fraser, who is currently on his Decadance World Tour 2026 with his next stop in New Zealand, regularly creates content celebrating South African family life, culture and comedy.

Watch Kevin Fraser's Millennial Monday dance that took Mzansi back to 2006 here.

Mzansi reacts to the throwback clip

South Africans and fans flooded the comments on @kevinfraserofficial's post:

@mrsamyprice said:

"Giving Danny K vibes 😂😂😂"

@larascopywriting wrote:

"I think you might need more fridge for your magnets 😅"

@amylydiad reacted:

"Yoooooh, Bhuti. This song. Blast 👏🏾 from 👏🏾 the 👏🏾 past."

@gingersnapzz_ shared:

"Made my Monday for sure 💃🏼💃🏼😂"

@justineslogrove laughed:

"Yeah, I'm 47 now, and I never stopped doing this 😂 Now I just don't care if I'm home alone or not."

@gabriella_b_moreira asked:

"When can you do a Spice Girls version? I mean we are all reliving 1997 right now 😂❤️"

Comedian Kevin Fraser dancing in his home while wearing a white top and jeans. Images: @kevinfraserofficial

Source: Instagram

More on viral SA dance videos

Briefly News recently reported on a group of SANDF paratroopers who performed a synchronised traditional dance at a military ceremony, leaving South Africans full of pride.

recently reported on a group of SANDF paratroopers who performed a synchronised traditional dance at a military ceremony, leaving South Africans full of pride. The Mseleku family's candid Sunday dance video had Mzansi in stitches, especially once fans spotted what Musa was doing at the back of the group.

Meanwhile, a dancing video from media personality Dineo Ranaka sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with fans divided over what they saw.

Source: Briefly News