Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit to investigate contracts at the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

A separate SIU investigation into a Gauteng Department of Health tender was also authorised by the President

South Africans have weighed in on the President's decision, with some expressing frustration at the perceived slow pace of accountability

Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the SIU to probe several contracts at the Mangaung Municipality and a Gauteng Health Tender. Image: Yan Dobronosov/ Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate nine contracts linked to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State, as well as a separate procurement tender from the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health.

The SIU confirmed that both investigations will examine procurement processes, expenditure patterns and potential misconduct involving municipal officials, service providers and connected entities.

The unit has already conducted a probe into Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng, which revealed that over R2 billion meant for medical supplies and healthcare services was siphoned off through fraudulent supply chain processes. The SIU has since recovered over R13.5 million in that corruption case.

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Mangaung probe targets police setup and supplier overpayments

The Mangaung investigation centres on two key areas: the establishment and operationalisation of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipal Police, and overpayments to suppliers flagged in the municipality's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024.

The scope of the investigation covers conduct dating back to 1 October 2016 and extends to 31 July 2026. The SIU added that it is also empowered to probe related conduct outside this period, including contracts where services were paid for but not delivered.

Several contracts at the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality are under scrutiny.

Source: Facebook

Gauteng Health Department also under scrutiny

In a separate proclamation, Ramaphosa authorised an SIU inquiry into the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health's procurement of voluntary medical male circumcision services. Allegations of maladministration and irregular expenditure are central to this investigation.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users weighed in on the news, with many expressing frustration at the perceived slow pace of accountability.

Rinette Enslin said:

"Really, he said the same four years ago."

Campus Griller wrote:

"Recovering state funds with no jail time is useless. Send these corrupt things to jail for years, then you'll see that they are cowards."

Renette Oosthuizen commented:

"Oh please...Babita Deokaran was killed five years ago for being a whistleblower, and only now Cyril wakes up. I smell an election around the corner."

Carole Knight added:

"Why do they need his permission? He and his cadres are behind all the theft and corruption. Can't stand him."

Butisa Phuthego asked:

“And what about himself?”

Hawngwani Maumela used Tembisa funds to buy hypercar

Briefly News shared details about Hangwani Morgan Maumela's controversial purchase of a R52 million Pagani Huayra Roadster.

The controversial businessman allegedly financed the purchase with funds looted from the Tembisa Hospital.

This extravagant acquisition has sparked outrage as many questioned the lack of accountability for those involved in looting.

Source: Briefly News