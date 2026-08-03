Brown Mogotsi appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 3 August 2026

His lawyer, William Sekgatja, challenged the State's basis for seeking witness protection during proceedings

A clip of Sekgatja's argument circulated on X, sparking amused reactions from social media users

South Africans are amused by Brown Mogotsi’s lawyer, who argued why there should be no need for witness protection. Image: Dragos Condrea (Getty Images)/ Radasi Sekgatja & Associates Inc (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — Brown Mogotsi’s lawyer has left South Africans stunned after downplaying the charges against his client.

Mogotsi faces a string of charges that include defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a public area.

The charges against the North West businessman are linked to a shooting incident in November 2024, during which Mogotsi alleged he had survived an assassination attempt.

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Lawyer questions State's witness protection rationale

During his pre-trial appearance on 3 August 2026, Mogotsi’s lawyer William Sekgatja challenged the State's basis for seeking witness protection, arguing that the nature of the alleged offences did not involve direct harm to any individual.

"This is not a crime wherein it is murder or robbery against any particular person.

“The allegations are that it was a crime against the motor vehicle. That is it. So, what informs the State that these particular witnesses will actually be threatened, when there was no threat upon any particular person in relation to this particular crime?"

The argument was made as the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court ruled that there would be a threat to the lives of witnesses if Mogotsi's legal team were given their names and addresses. Mogotsi has previously been accused of attempting to intimidate a State witness.

Social media users react to the incident

Sekgatja’s argument drew immediate attention after the footage was shared on X, with many viewers questioning the quality of the legal representation on display.

@D_Molatoli wrote:

"He and the other Advocate, Nthabiseng Mohomane, haai, they don't inspire confidence."

@TaperaEmmanuel asked:

"This lawyer studied where guys?"

@NhlamuloNeay said:

"He (Brown) is rotting in jail as long as this one is representing him."

@D_Molatoli added:

"He will not come out anytime soon, shame. It's an own goal throughout."

@Therealfugaze remarked:

"This one will end up spending a week with his client in the cell. I'm telling you."

State witnesses say Mogotsi shot his own car

Briefly News highlighted facts about the ongoing court case involving Mogotsi, who is facing serious charges after allegedly staging his own assassination attempt.

Witnesses allege that Mogotsi fired shots at his own vehicle, raising questions about his motives and the legal implications of his actions.

Source: Briefly News