John Minnaar, 72, suffered a fatal heart attack in the grandstands at Wellington's Boland Stadium during Sunday's Currie Cup match

Minnaar was the father-in-law of Boland Kavaliers attack coach Alshaun Bock, who was on the bench during the Round Three fixture

The Airlink Pumas won 20-15 to hand the Kavaliers their first home defeat in Wellington since last season, snapping a five-game winning run

A Currie Cup fixture in Wellington turned to tragedy on Sunday 2 August 2026 when John Minnaar, 72, collapsed with a heart attack in the grandstands at Boland Stadium and later passed away, casting a deep shadow over the Sanlam Boland Kavaliers' Round Three clash against the Airlink Pumas.

Minnaar had come to watch his son-in-law, Kavaliers attack coach Alshaun Bock, as the home side hosted the Pumas. He was seated with family members in the grandstand during the second half when the medical emergency occurred. Those around him, including family and fellow supporters, immediately called for emergency services, but he could not be saved.

A painful afternoon for the Kavaliers

The match itself offered little comfort for the home side. Boland conceded 12 penalties in the first half and struggled consistently at the lineout. Flanker Kwanda Dimaza was sin-binned in the 14th minute following a high tackle on Pumas captain Willie Engelbrecht, and fullback James Tedder received the same punishment in the 35th minute for a high shot on Jay-Cee Nel.

Boland opened the scoring through winger Xavier Mitchell, who finished a well-worked move from a cross-kick by flyhalf Chris Smit. The Pumas responded when scrumhalf Thomas Bursey capitalised on a Kavaliers handling error, and Pumas flyhalf Nevaldo Fleurs finished with 15 points to steer the visitors to their first win of the campaign.

Tighthead prop Dayan van der Westhuizen crossed from a maul late in the piece, with Tedder's conversion and a Jayden Bantom penalty pulling Boland to within five points, but the Pumas defended their lead to seal a 20-15 victory. The result was the Kavaliers' first home defeat in Wellington since the previous season, ending a five-match winning run at the venue.

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Bock's long history with Boland

Bock, who played as a winger for Boland across two stints between 2002 and 2008, also represented Griquas, Western Province, the SWD Eagles and the Southern Kings during his playing career. He returned to the union in 2022 and currently serves as backs and defence coach under head coach Hawies Fourie.

The defeat drops Boland to fourth place on the Currie Cup log, while the Pumas rise to sixth. The Kavaliers face the Sharks XV at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday, 8 August.

Source: Briefly News