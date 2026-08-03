The South African government sounded the alarm over fraudulent job advertisements being used to lure victims into human trafficking schemes

Several South Africans were rescued from scam compounds in Myanmar after travelling abroad for what they believed were legitimate jobs

The Department of Social Development warned that young people facing unemployment are especially vulnerable to these targeted scams

Government has warned job seeking against overseas work scams. Image: W Prasongsin Stulio

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African government is urging job seekers to stay vigilant after criminal syndicates were found using fake employment offers to traffic victims overseas.

The warning from the Department of Social Development (DSD) follows the rescue of several South Africans from scam compounds in Myanmar. The victims had accepted what appeared to be genuine overseas job opportunities before finding themselves trapped.

Young job seekers most at risk

According to eNCA, DSD spokesperson Sandy wana pointed out that young people are particularly exposed to these schemes. High unemployment rates and financial pressure make it easier for criminals to exploit those desperately seeking work.

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She noted that fraudulent job advertisements are frequently circulated on social media platforms and messaging applications, giving scammers direct access to large numbers of unsuspecting people.

She identified several red flags job seekers should watch for: offers of free travel or accommodation, unusually high salaries, and packages that simply appear too generous to be legitimate.

The DSD advised South Africans to carry out thorough research before committing to any overseas work opportunity. Those considering a job abroad are also encouraged to speak with parents or caregivers and to confirm the legitimacy of any offer with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the Department of Employment and Labour.

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Support available for victims

The DSD confirmed it is working alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS) and various stakeholders to assist with repatriating South Africans who have already fallen victim to trafficking.

Government is also partnering with non-governmental organisations to offer those affected access to protection, counselling and psychosocial support. The department acknowledged that many survivors experience severe trauma and stressed that assistance remains available throughout the law enforcement process while investigations are ongoing.

SA man trafficked to Thailand

Briefly News reported that a young South African man from the Free State thought he finally got his big break after a Chinese company offered him a job to work in Thailand. Excited about the job opportunity after dropping out of university, 29-year-old Xolani Sidwell Fongo hopped on a plane to Thailand but quickly realised that he was duped. He said they were illegally transported to Mynamar to a camp run by a group of Chinese people.

Source: Briefly News