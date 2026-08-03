Hoërskool Brits shared a condolence post on 2 August 2026 for Jaco de Lange, a Grade 10 learner at Hoërskool Fochville

A comment from a community member revealed the family was involved in a car accident, with two people killed and three children left injured

South Africans and fellow school communities expressed heartbreak over the loss of yet another young learner

A learner from Hoërskool Brits. Images: @hskoolbrits/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Brits is mourning the death of a Grade 10 learner. On 2 August 2026, the school's official Facebook page published a condolence post dedicated to Hoërskool Fochville following the passing of one of their own, Jaco de Lange.

The message, written in Afrikaans, read:

"Our deepest condolences to Hoërskool Fochville on the passing of one of their Grade 10 learners, Jaco de Lange. We are thinking of you during this great loss. May our Heavenly Father hold you tight and comfort you in this time of sorrow. You are in our prayers."

The post carried Jaco's memorial photo alongside the crests of the school.

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A family torn apart

While the school did not disclose the cause of death, a community member commenting on the post provided a heartbreaking detail. Elzuette Van Niekerk wrote that Jaco's family had been involved in a car accident, which claimed two lives, with three children still injured and recovering.

The news added another layer of grief to an already devastating loss for the Fochville school community.

Mzansi mourns with Fochville

South Africans were deeply moved by the news on the Facebook page, with many offering prayers and words of comfort:

@Alice van der Watt said:

"So sorry for your great loss."

@Floresca Suresh Adams wrote:

"Sad that so many of our school learners are passing on... I plead the Blood of Jesus over our learners."

@Albert Jacobs offered:

"Mother and father, may the God of heaven and earth wonderfully comfort you with his merciful hand, and may you find deep consolation for your souls. God only knows what he is doing, and remember, we are all just borrowed on this earth. In whatever way the Lord bless, amen."

@Elzuette Van Niekerk shared:

"Their family was in a car accident. They are 2 who died and 3 children are still injured in the accident."

@Breggie Van Heerden added:

"Oh Lord, these young deaths are blowing our minds. You are in our thoughts and prayers."

See the full post below:

More on SA tragedies

Briefly News recently reported on Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams's girlfriend, who shared a series of grief posts following his passing.

recently reported on Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams's girlfriend, who shared a series of grief posts following his passing. Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota paid an emotional tribute to his late father while recovering from injury.

An 8-year-old Grade 2 learner in Worcester died after a piece of rugby training equipment fell on him during school hours, prompting the Western Cape Education Department to step in with support for the school community.

Source: Briefly News