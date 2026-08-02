Former The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase shared an outfit check video that sent Mzansi into a frenzy

Ntshangase revealed she underwent a facelift, her second cosmetic procedure after a previous mommy makeover

South Africans flooded the comments with reactions after her transformation video was shared

Nozipho Ntshangase's glow up left many people impressed. Image: noziphonsthangase

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase has set social media alight after posting a drip check video. The clip, filmed in what appears to be a sleek, warmly lit home setting, shows Ntshangase speaking directly to the camera in a confident, upbeat mood, and Mzansi could not help but notice just how different she looks.

Best known for her time on The Mommy Club, Ntshangase has been refreshingly open about investing in herself through cosmetic surgery.

Nozipho Ntshangase shows off glow up

She confirmed she has undergone a facelift, which marks her second procedure following an earlier mommy makeover. Rather than shying away from the conversation, she has embraced it publicly, positioning the choices as acts of self-care and personal investment.

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In the video, she is focused on promoting YouTube, urging her followers to go and watch the episode.

"It is so so amazing. You're gonna enjoy it," she said, adding a cheerful, "How cute is this outfit? So cute, right?" But it was the way she looked delivering those lines that got people talking.

Watch the outfit check clip that got Mzansi buzzing here:

Mzansi reacts to her transformation

The comments section was a mix of admiration, humour and a little bit of shade. The overwhelmingly positive response suggests that for most fans, Ntshangase's glow-up is something worth celebrating. Her willingness to speak openly about the procedures has also resonated with followers who appreciate the honesty around cosmetic surgery, a topic that remains somewhat taboo in many circles. Here is what people had to say:

@Melanin_0204: "She's working so hard, I'm happy for her."

@khanyixs "It's ok to do something for you .🥰"

@dumi_sani76: "She's very hot 🔥🔥."

@nubian6: "Using filters and make-up after all the middle age went through."

@MsHlayisani24: "Haibo Nozipho!"

Nozipho Ntshangase's underwnt surgery for her glow Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Nozipho and ex rekindle romance

In a previous report from Briefly News, in July 2026, rumours spread online that Nozipho Ntshangase and her ex-husband Zola rekindled their romance after a painful and public 2025 separation.

Fans flooded the comments with emotional reactions, noting that the couple share seven children.

Source: Briefly News