AfriForum posted a split-screen TikTok video on 19 June 2026 contrasting their youth volunteers' community work with EFF Youth Day rally footage

The AfriForum Jeug volunteers were shown in uniform performing cleanups, while the EFF footage showed a large, crowded nighttime rally

The video quickly gained attention online, drawing strong reactions from South Africans across the country

AfriForum sparked a lively online debate with a split-screen video on 19 June 2026. They drew a stark contrast between how two very different South African organisations spent Youth Day.

Afriforum dragged EFF's rally chaos and amassed attention. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: UGC

The TikTok video, shared by civil rights organisation [@afriforum](https://www.tiktok.com/@afriforum), used on-screen text reading "POV: Die EFF op Jeugdag vs. AfriForum Jeug" to frame the comparison. On one side, night-time footage showed a massive, buzzing EFF Youth Day rally, complete with stage screens and litter covering the ground. On the other, AfriForum Jeug volunteers in green-and-orange uniforms were filmed during daylight hours, sweeping, using leaf blowers, and laying material along a community path.

The video by @afriforum positioned the organisation's youth arm as a model of civic action, showing disciplined, hands-on work rather than large political gatherings. The contrast was clearly intentional, with the satirical framing inviting viewers to weigh what meaningful youth participation looks like in practice. The clip resonated widely, drawing viewers from across South Africa, including one person who asked in the comments whether there was an AfriForum Jeug branch in Tzaneen, Limpopo, and how to join. Watch the split-screen comparison that got people talking:

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South Africans discuss EFF vs Afriforum comparison

The video drew strong responses from viewers who shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Lienke wrote:

"So proud of our youth."

@Larry commented:

"What a big difference."

@Pops shared:

"A great example on how to build, move forward and improve your current situation. Because no one will do it for you, you have to take your own initiative to change your current situation."

@THE DESTROYER observed:

"The difference is clear for everyone to see but many don't want to see."

@Martin simply noted:

"It's just showing us one thing."

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Source: Briefly News