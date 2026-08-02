“The Difference Is Clear”: AfriForum’s Video Contrasts Community Work With EFF Event in TikTok Video
- AfriForum posted a split-screen TikTok video on 19 June 2026 contrasting their youth volunteers' community work with EFF Youth Day rally footage
- The AfriForum Jeug volunteers were shown in uniform performing cleanups, while the EFF footage showed a large, crowded nighttime rally
- The video quickly gained attention online, drawing strong reactions from South Africans across the country
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
AfriForum sparked a lively online debate with a split-screen video on 19 June 2026. They drew a stark contrast between how two very different South African organisations spent Youth Day.
The TikTok video, shared by civil rights organisation [@afriforum](https://www.tiktok.com/@afriforum), used on-screen text reading "POV: Die EFF op Jeugdag vs. AfriForum Jeug" to frame the comparison. On one side, night-time footage showed a massive, buzzing EFF Youth Day rally, complete with stage screens and litter covering the ground. On the other, AfriForum Jeug volunteers in green-and-orange uniforms were filmed during daylight hours, sweeping, using leaf blowers, and laying material along a community path.
The video by @afriforum positioned the organisation's youth arm as a model of civic action, showing disciplined, hands-on work rather than large political gatherings. The contrast was clearly intentional, with the satirical framing inviting viewers to weigh what meaningful youth participation looks like in practice. The clip resonated widely, drawing viewers from across South Africa, including one person who asked in the comments whether there was an AfriForum Jeug branch in Tzaneen, Limpopo, and how to join. Watch the split-screen comparison that got people talking:
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
South Africans discuss EFF vs Afriforum comparison
The video drew strong responses from viewers who shared their thoughts in the comments:
@Lienke wrote:
"So proud of our youth."
@Larry commented:
"What a big difference."
@Pops shared:
"A great example on how to build, move forward and improve your current situation. Because no one will do it for you, you have to take your own initiative to change your current situation."
@THE DESTROYER observed:
"The difference is clear for everyone to see but many don't want to see."
@Martin simply noted:
"It's just showing us one thing."
Other Briefly News stories about politics
- A campaign by the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) party showed members playing Amapiano music to encourage voter registration in South Africa.
- Julius Malema's recent press briefing, where he trolled Ntsiki Mazwai while discussing the role of podcasters in politics, amassed attention.
- Helen Zille's unconventional campaign strategies as she vies for the mayoral position in Johannesburg, including her performance as a DJ at Lock Stock & Beer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za