A group linked to an alleged anti-foreigner march in Northam attacked community members and looted a foreign-owned spaza shop on 31 July 2026

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers strongly condemned the violence, looting and destruction of property

SAPS and law enforcement partners arrested 16 suspects aged between 21 and 45, who are set to appear in court on 3 August 2026

Police are arresting a suspect. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Limpopo - A wave of violence, looting and property damage tied to an alleged anti-foreigner march in Northam, Waterberg District, has drawn strong condemnation from the Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, with 16 suspects now behind bars.

The trouble broke out on Friday, 31 July 2026, while SAPS members were running a community awareness campaign at RDP Block 7 in Northam. A group said to be linked to the march disrupted proceedings, assaulted three community members, and damaged two vehicles, one belonging to the Northam Station Commander and the other to a foreign national business owner.

Spaza shop looted, vehicle set alight

The group then made their way to a nearby foreign-owned spaza shop, cleaning it out of groceries and other goods, including a fridge, before setting the owner's car alight. Police also linked the same group to separate incidents of theft, common assault and robbery recorded the day before the march, on 30 July 2026.

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A joint operation between SAPS and other law enforcement partners led to 16 arrests, with suspects ranging in age from 21 to 45. Officers recovered a walking stick and a fridge as evidence. All 16 are due to appear before the Northam Magistrate's Court on Monday, 3 August 2026, facing public violence charges.

Commissioner issues stern warning

According to the report, Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers made his position on the incident clear, saying criminal behaviour dressed up as community concern or protest action would not be allowed to slide.

He warned that anyone found responsible for violence, looting or intimidation would face serious legal consequences, and urged communities to voice grievances through peaceful means, leaving law enforcement to handle any criminal conduct within the bounds of the law.

Police confirmed that investigations are continuing and that further arrests remain possible as the case develops.

South Africans respond to the incident

@Siphiwe Biyela wrote:

"It's a joke that the police are declaring that they won't tolerate lawlessness when it's them who are number 1, criminals."

@Sbuh Modjadji offered a contrasting view, simply stating:

"Good job."

@Forbaldo Williams questioned whether the arrests would lead to consequences, writing:

"But still they will walk free, aren't you wasting time?"

@Pride Zimi suggested an ulterior motive behind the march, commenting:

"They are demanding a march because it's their way to loot."

See the SAPS post on the Northam arrests and recovered items below:

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Source: Briefly News