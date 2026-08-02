South African twin sisters known as centtwinz shared a surprising lobola revelation in a viral TikTok video

The twins explained that when the first husband paid lobola, he paid for both sisters, as did the second husband

The video sparked a big debate online, with viewers divided over the cultural meaning behind the lobola arrangement

Two married South African twin sisters have sent the internet into a spin. The duo, known as media personalities, revealed in a casual selfie-style clip that both of their husbands each paid lobola for the two of them. The video, filmed at home, was a response to a viewer's comment asking whether their lobola was a "two for one" deal. The sisters confirmed that when the first husband came to pay lobola for one twin, he paid for both. The same applied when the second husband came to pay for his bride.

Twins explained that their husbands paid lobola for both of them. Image: @centtwinz

Source: TikTok

"Lobola of one for two? Nah," one of the sisters said with a laugh, making clear that each husband paid full lobola, just that it covered both twins.

The clip by @centtwinz quickly gained traction because many viewers had never encountered this cultural practice before. One commenter stepped in to explain the spiritual significance, noting that in some cultures, twins cannot be separated even in ceremony. According to @centtwinz, what is done spiritually for one twin must be mirrored physically for the other, which is why each husband's lobola payment covered both sisters. Watch the video that got everyone talking below:

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Mzansi stunned by twin lobola tradition

The comments section was flooded with reactions ranging from confusion to celebration:

@refilweteffo710 asked:

"What? Why?"

@Nomvula wrote:

"So only one of you is married basically 🤔"

@Teboho pointed out:

"So each husband has 2 wives TECHNICALLY speaking."

@Zolile Eddie explained:

"Lobola is a physical and spiritual transaction! So when you do things spiritually for a twin, you have to do it twice physically! So you pay lobola twice for the 1 twin!"

@vutiviknows laughed:

"As a twin mom of a girl, the future is so bright 😂"

@Phathu asked:

"Story time please 🫢 For example if he was charged R50 he paid R100?"

@Liswa_N celebrated:

"So you each have 2 of the lobola 👌🔥"

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Source: Briefly News