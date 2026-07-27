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Cape Town CBD Strangers Serenade Bride During Wedding Photos in Viral Video
Family and Relationships

Cape Town CBD Strangers Serenade Bride During Wedding Photos in Viral Video

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • A bride posing for wedding photos in Cape Town's CBD got an unexpected surprise from two strangers nearby
  • The candid street video captured the onlookers reacting with laughter and animated gestures in the background
  • South Africans online flooded the comments with pride, saying the moment captured everything they love about Mzansi

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The couple was taking pictures for their wedding
The visual on the left showed the two guys gatecrashing a wedding photoshoot. Image: @zahierabader
Source: TikTok

A Cape Town bride got more than she bargained for during her wedding photoshoot. While posing beside a car in the CBD in her white wedding gown, two onlookers in the background turned the moment into an impromptu street performance, reacting with laughter and animated singing that stole the scene entirely.

Strangers turn wedding day into a street celebration

What made the video by user @zahierabader resonate so widely was the idea that complete strangers had accidentally handed this couple one of the most memorable moments of their big day. Nobody hired them, nobody asked them, and yet there they were, fully committed to the occasion.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi pride floods the comments

South Africans in the comments section were quick to claim it as their own.

Chef Ro-Ro wrote:

"South Africa is really the class of 12D. 😭 We play too much, and I approve it. 🤣"

BOYAR said:

"Yeah, that's black label singing. 😂"

Hein shared:

"Imagine strangers give you the most memorable part of your big day. 😂😂"

Tash added:

"I will never understand how anyone can walk around angry in SA with the characters you come across on a daily. 😁"

Kamogelo wrote:

"Even in the next life I will still choose to be South African 😂😂🔥"

Caitlin Alexia said:

"I hope you know that's the purest blessing from strangers 🥹"

Zamatolo summed it up simply:

"This is the South Africa we want. 😂❤️"

Kamohelo Telile put it best:

"If you don't have happiness in life at all, come to South Africa; you will get it back the same time you get off at the airport. 😂😅😁"

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3 Other Briefly News stories about weddings

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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