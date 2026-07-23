MrBeast married South African content creator Thea Booysen on Richard Branson’s private Necker Island

Booysen, known online as TheaBeasty, holds a law degree and a neuropsychology master’s degree

The YouTuber proposed to Booysen on Christmas Day 2024 in front of both their families

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Thea Booysen and Mr Beast's wedding photos sourced from social media. Images: Complex/skylerdaviesphoto

Source: Facebook

MrBeast married South African gamer Thea Booysen in a private wedding last week. The pair exchanged vows on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean.

The YouTube star announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing photos from the big day. He described the celebration as one of the happiest days of his life. Around 70 close friends and family members attended the island ceremony.

Who is Thea Booysen?

Booysen is a South African content creator known online as TheaBeasty. She built a following streaming card games on Twitch and YouTube. The star also holds a law degree from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. She later completed a master’s degree in neuropsychology at Edinburgh University.

MrBeast met Booysen in 2022 during an unplanned trip to South Africa. Their relationship became public later that year at an awards show. He proposed to her on Christmas Day 2024 in front of both families. Booysen described the surprise proposal as one of her favourite memories.

Thea Booysen holding a pig. Image: Thea Booysen

Source: Facebook

The couple kept their wedding plans away from public attention for months. Guests enjoyed island activities like kitesurfing and snorkelling during the celebration. The reception featured a seafood feast followed by a carrot wedding cake. Booysen has already changed her social media surname to Donaldson.

Fans across South Africa celebrated the news of their local star’s marriage. Many online users reacted with excitement over the surprise island wedding. Some commenters joked about the couple’s whirlwind romance and busy schedules. Others praised Booysen for building her own career alongside a global star.

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Source: Briefly News