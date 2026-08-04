Comedic content creator @marksglobe shared a hilarious Siswati exchange with a young girl who tried to pass off schoolyard gossip as legitimate news

The girl insisted she was sharing who was dating and kissing at school, prompting Mark to tell her to focus on her schoolbooks instead

South Africans flooded the comments calling her an 'aunty in training' and joking that SABC should hire her immediately

A heartwarming video shows a young Swati girl eagerly trying to share the latest schoolyard gossip with Mark. Image: @marksglobe

Source: Instagram

A young girl's attempt to share some hot schoolyard gossip did not go as planned, and South Africa could not stop laughing about it. On 3 August 2026, Instagram user @marksglobe posted a video that quickly spread across South African social media. In it, a confident young girl launches into a fluent Siswati rundown of who is dating and kissing at school, completely unfazed by the camera.

Mark, ever the comedian, called her out mid-report, teasing her for acting like a full-blown journalist. The girl pushed back, insisting she was passing along news, not gossip. Mark was not buying it, and told her to put that energy into her schoolbooks instead.

SA's favourite junior journalist

The exchange struck a nerve with viewers, and not just because it was funny. Many South Africans recognised the girl's confidence and quick reasoning. The argument that ears have no lids, meaning you cannot help what you hear, resonated a little too well.

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English subtitles in the video helped the moment travel even further, drawing in viewers who do not speak Siswati but still felt every bit of the exchange.

Watch the Siswati gossip session in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi weighs in on the funny gossip moment

South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say:

User @simply.samchetty wrote:

"You can see you learned to speak from an aunty 😂."

User @sagi_11_26 said:

"🤣Leave her, she's an aunty in training 😍 😂"

User @_nadineph_ declared:

"It's not gossip, it's networking 😂!"

User @jeanettiajlucasstoffels suggested:

"SABC needs her skills; she will deliver the news like no other 😂💕."

User @propriet4521 agreed with the girl:

"Look, she's got a valid point. Ears have no lids."

User @melandri_vanzyl shared:

"Brilliant 😂. Had such a good laugh 🤭. Thank you for sharing subtitles in English 🙏."

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Source: Briefly News