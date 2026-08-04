“Ears Have No Lids”: Funny Swati Gossip Session Between Mark and a Young Girl Has SA in Stitches
- Comedic content creator @marksglobe shared a hilarious Siswati exchange with a young girl who tried to pass off schoolyard gossip as legitimate news
- The girl insisted she was sharing who was dating and kissing at school, prompting Mark to tell her to focus on her schoolbooks instead
- South Africans flooded the comments calling her an 'aunty in training' and joking that SABC should hire her immediately
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A young girl's attempt to share some hot schoolyard gossip did not go as planned, and South Africa could not stop laughing about it. On 3 August 2026, Instagram user @marksglobe posted a video that quickly spread across South African social media. In it, a confident young girl launches into a fluent Siswati rundown of who is dating and kissing at school, completely unfazed by the camera.
Mark, ever the comedian, called her out mid-report, teasing her for acting like a full-blown journalist. The girl pushed back, insisting she was passing along news, not gossip. Mark was not buying it, and told her to put that energy into her schoolbooks instead.
SA's favourite junior journalist
The exchange struck a nerve with viewers, and not just because it was funny. Many South Africans recognised the girl's confidence and quick reasoning. The argument that ears have no lids, meaning you cannot help what you hear, resonated a little too well.
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English subtitles in the video helped the moment travel even further, drawing in viewers who do not speak Siswati but still felt every bit of the exchange.
Watch the Siswati gossip session in the Instagram reel below:
Mzansi weighs in on the funny gossip moment
South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say:
User @simply.samchetty wrote:
"You can see you learned to speak from an aunty 😂."
User @sagi_11_26 said:
"🤣Leave her, she's an aunty in training 😍 😂"
User @_nadineph_ declared:
"It's not gossip, it's networking 😂!"
User @jeanettiajlucasstoffels suggested:
"SABC needs her skills; she will deliver the news like no other 😂💕."
User @propriet4521 agreed with the girl:
"Look, she's got a valid point. Ears have no lids."
User @melandri_vanzyl shared:
"Brilliant 😂. Had such a good laugh 🤭. Thank you for sharing subtitles in English 🙏."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za