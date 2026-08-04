A South African woman faced her biggest fear at a snake park on 30 July 2026, agreeing to hold a massive Albino Burmese Python

Mid-session, her nerves got the better of her and she made a series of hilarious pleas to staff, including begging them not to hand her the snake's head

Fellow South Africans online were both in stitches and genuinely moved by her brave attempt to face her phobia

A local woman earned praise for conquering her snake phobia. Image: Mia Tseli Khoaele

Source: Facebook

Facing your fears is never easy, but one South African woman made it look both terrifying and wildly entertaining. On 30 July 2026, Facebook user @Mia Tseli Khoaele visited a snake park and agreed to hold a massive Albino Burmese Python, despite having a deep fear of snakes.

Things were going reasonably well until they were not. Right in the thick of it, her anxiety kicked in, and she began making the kind of comments that had viewers in absolute stitches. One of her most memorable pleas to staff was begging them not to hand her the snake's head, all while letting out a string of fearful sounds that were completely unscripted and entirely relatable.

Courage wrapped in comedy

What made the video hit so hard was the mix of genuine terror and sheer determination. She did not back down, even as every instinct told her to run. She gripped the enormous python, nerves and all, and stuck it out to the end.

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Albino Burmese Pythons are among the largest snakes in the world, capable of reaching lengths of over 5 metres, which made her decision to hold one all the more impressive.

Watch her conquer her fear in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the snake park showdown

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and encouragement:

User @Businator Rsa said:

"Don't pick up the head."

User @Thabo Rathekwa wrote:

"I don't like to trouble the trouble until the trouble troubles me 🙏 shalom."

User @Macks T Kekana laughed: "That 'Ha-e...Mama...' is very genuine 🤣🤣."

User @Katlego Baepi Van Wyk joked:

"Let's see the picture alone 😰🤣😁."

User @Addington Brighton Gunda cheered:

"We are conquering our fears 🤣."

User @Siphola Dlam Dlam offered heartfelt praise:

"But honestly speaking, I'm proud of you. You conquered your fear. Amen!"

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Source: Briefly News