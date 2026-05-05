A venomous snake was filmed snuggling in a place it would not be expected, shocking many social media users

The video was shared on Facebook, where it attracted responses from viewers who shared a great fear of reptiles

Social media users flooded the comments section, questioning how it got to be where it was, while others said they would have fainted at its sight

The sight of a snake in a moving boat scared many viewers. Image: Stellenbosch Snake Removals

Source: Facebook

A group of sea cruisers had an unexpected guest hitchhiking in the engine of their boat in the Western Cape, sparking a massive online debate.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Stellenbosch Snake Removals in April, attracting many comments from a stunned online community.

The venomous reptile was filmed coiled up in the warmth of a moving boat's engine as it was cruising nicely. The creator, Facebook user @Stellenbosch Snake Removals, noted that the puff adder incident took place at Keurboomsrivier, in Plettenberg Bay.

Hiding spots for snakes in your garden

Snakes are usually on the lookout for food, water, and shelter, making parts of your garden the perfect hiding spot. According to Specter Service, they love to hide under messy things like woodpiles, in thick, overgrown grass. They can also be found in dark, quiet spaces beneath garden shelter and decking. To keep them away, it is a good idea to keep your lawn trimmed. Store firewood up off the ground, and clear away any unwanted debris from your property.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA warns of the venomous puff adder

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were stunned by the sight. Many viewers, able and unable to swim, shared that they would have jumped in the water, expressing an extreme fear of snakes. Some said the puff adder strikes fast and warned people to keep far from it. Others noted how reptiles liked hiding in unexpected places, wondering how this one got to the boat's engine. One viewer shared that he once had a reptile in his car suspension, and humorously added that his mechanic nearly fainted after seeing it.

Many viewers were convinced they would have jumped off the boat after seeing the snake. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Gail Fish said:

"The puff adder must have been so scared being away from nature."

User @Cindy Henn shared:

"I would be waterskiing without a rope or wakeboarding. Nah-ah, no thank you."

User @Rosemary Thompson joked:

"Where is his life jacket?"

User @Geoff Anderson commented:

"I once had one in the suspension of a car that we were changing brake pads on. It scared the mechanic half to death."

User @Ellen Prevost said:

"Oh My! Those things hide just about anywhere! Crazy! He probably would’ve got me with that hiding location!"

User @Piers Bird warned:

"Its strike is faster than can be avoided. Keep your distance once you see it."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A Western Cape snake handler had to act fast after losing a grip of the highly venomous boomslang during a demonstration, and Mzansi praised him for his quick reaction.

A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to immediately panic and call for help.

A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News