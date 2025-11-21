A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to immediately panic and call for help

The alarming clip was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and comments from fearful viewers who gave her advice

Many social media users were shocked to see the reptile, and expressed their fears, noting that they wouldn’t be able to sleep in the house again

A woman filmed a snake slithering in her house. Image: Pearl Di Wa DiMicrophone

Source: Facebook

A woman’s terrifying ordeal after finding an unwelcome house guest captivated social media, highlighting a common phobia and sparking urgent discussions about home safety.

The frightening clip, shared on Facebook by Pearl Di Wa DiMicrophone, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who expressed their fear of snakes, while others who knew snakes explained that it was harmless.

The video captured the woman’s genuine fear after realising that a large snake had somehow entered her house. As the woman filmed, she could be heard asking for someone to call "Tshepo," still trying to comprehend how the reptile had navigated its way inside. She noted how quickly the snake slid as it moved across the tiles, expressing deep worry that it might slither into her bedroom or another part of the house.

The woman encounters a snake in her home

The other person, Facebook user Pearl Di Wa DiMicrophone was in the house with suggested drastic measures. Pearl immediately refused her advice and admitted that she was too scared and would never be able to harm the animal herself. The snake continued to move around the tiles, increasing the woman’s discomfort. The scene was a raw display of fear and the instinctive desire to find a quick, safe solution to invasion.

The woman's video sparked fear in many viewers. Image: Pearl Di Wa DiMicrophone

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the woman’s video

The clip gained massive views and comments from mostly terrified social media users. Many viewers confessed that they would not have been able to get as close as she did, with some admitting they would have fainted from fear. Some provided practical, non-violent advice, suggesting she pour cooking oil on the tiles. They explained that the oil would prevent the snake from moving, buying her time to get help. One user, attempting to ease the anxiety, assured her that the snake was likely not poisonous and was only interested in feeding on rats.

Disclaimer: Please note: In situations like this, never attempt to harm or handle the reptile if not trained. For the safety of the animal and the individual, immediately vacate the area and contact the SPCA or a professional snake removal service. Do not attempt to kill the snake with hot water, as suggested in the video, as this is unnecessary and harmful.

User @Prim Motlhasi said:

"You sound terrified, sorry."

User @Lwazi Bokland commented:

"Catch it, it's not poisonous, it feeds on rats."

User @Denzo Warmbad advised:

"Always have oil with you, it won't be able to move once you pour oil on the tiles."

User @Bae Waga Munchie Majara shared:

"Nkabe ke godile tota ke Le kontle ebile ke e tshaba tota (I'd be long outside, I'm really afraid of it)."

User @Tecs Beats joked:

"The only time women realise they need men."

User @Fanki Andrew Motlhabane advised:

"Open the door etsamaye (so it can exit)."

User @Kamogelo Letsoalo said:

"Some cooking oil would've worked until you got help."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

