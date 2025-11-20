An American woman living in Cape Town shared a humorous video comparing two photos as proof that eating South African food, particularly pap, was causing her bottom to grow

The clip, shared on TikTok by the woman, captivated viewers with her humorous experiment and detailed documentation

Social media users were entertained by her theory, with many joking that the transformation was a direct result of the "pap and amasi" (sour milk) effect

An American woman jokingly alluded that her bottom had grown after being in SA and indulging in local cuisine. Image: @itmoneyhoney / Andrea Piacquadio - Pexels

Source: TikTok

An American woman living in Cape Town shared a humorous video linking her diet to a physical transformation, which captured the attention of social media users.

The funny clip, shared on TikTok by @itmoneyhoney, documented her personal experiment with local cuisine, entertaining many viewers who assured her of her progress.

The US woman had earlier expressed her admiration for the naturally gifted body structures of South Africans, both women and men. In the video shared recently, marking her 28th day in the country, she shared that she was happy to announce that her own personal “experiment works”. She confessed she wasn't sure if the change was due to the pap, the meat, or something specific in the water, but she was convinced she had proof of her bottom's growth.

The US woman credits pap for her glow-up

She presented her evidence by showing two photos: one taken on November 7th and the other taken on Monday, November 17th. TikTok user @itmoneyhoney explained her initial method of overlaying the photos, but admitted that it didn't work. A side-by-side comparison of the two images, however, was enough to convince her that her physique was indeed changing and that her bottom was indeed growing. She excitedly declared that she was "getting somewhere" and urged viewers to remain patient as she continued the experiment.

The woman's post entertained many social media users who loved her humour. Image: Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the woman’s claim

The comments section was filled with reactions from social media users who found the clip entertaining. Many viewers reassured her that they were also seeing a slight growth and fully supported her unique dietary focus. The most popular joke centred on the specific food combination: many users suggested that the growth was the undeniable result of the pap and amasi (sour milk) effect. Others offered practical fitness advice, suggesting she supplement her eating with squats to accelerate the desired results.

User @S.Tee Mbhele said:

"Yeah! Keep going, girl."

User @Shadie389 joked:

"The only thing that changed is the phone cover 🙀."

User @shy added:

"Slowly but surely, you are getting there. It's coming nicely."

User @noxolondakisa8 commented:

"King os squats can help you add nyash (bottoms)."

User @charz22 shared:

"😂You're funny, I love you for that."

User @ek said:

"There is definitely some growth, chomi👏."

User @Innocent Guiltless joked:

"The work of amasi 😂."

