The talent agency company behind the Malumz On Decks duo has confirmed the passing of Oscar Nyathi

News of his passing came after the shocking shooting incident in Centurion on Thursday, 28 March 2026

In the statement, the company remembered Nyathi as a warm, spirited person, who has contributed immensely in the music industry

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Malumz On Decks’ management confirms DJ Oscar Baxx's passing. Image: malumzondeks

Source: Instagram

T Squared Productions, which represents notable musicians in Mzansi, including Malumz On Decks, has announced the passing of Oscar Nyathi. The muso was allegedly inside the Toyota vehicle, which was riddled with more than ten bullets on Thursday, 27 May Thursday, 2026, in Centurion.

The production company expressed shock over DJs passing

In a post shared on Thursday, @tsquaredproductions spoke about the DJ's kind nature and how it was felt by the people he touched daily. After much speculation and unverified reports, they confirmed that Oscar Nyathi was indeed one of the victims who passed away.

"It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of beloved DJ, producer, and cultural icon Oscar Nyathi, member of Malumz on Decks. Oscar Nyathi was more than an artist; he was a vibrant force within the South African music industry," the statement reads.

Oscar was also said to be an entrepreneur whose main aim was to employ young people. They also remember his legacy not only in music but also in the arts.

"As an entrepreneur, he was dedicated to creating value, opening opportunities, and generating employment for young people, leaving a lasting impact on many communities. Above all, Oscar was a loving father to his children, a beloved brother, and a cherished friend to many. He will be remembered for his generosity, warmth, and unwavering commitment to those around him.

The statement continues by saying, "During this difficult time, heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends, colleagues, supporters, and everyone affected by this profound loss," they said, adding that they request the media to give the family space to process this loss.

Mzansi reacted to the shocking statement:

Following the shocking news, eNCA provided further updates on the case, which only got darker. According to eNCA reporter Pule Jones, the car was riddled with more than 10 bullets.

"2 Dead. Suspect believed to have fled on a motorbike. @eNCA understands one of the victims was under the police radar—alleged to have been involved in illegal mining activities and Cash-in-Transit robberies," the report says. "More than ten bullets hit the vehicle. Motive unclear. The story is developing."

The likes of Sol Phenduka reacted with shock to the news, and many other musicians followed suit.

Malumz On Decks’ artist Oscar Nyathi has died. Image: malumzondecks

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

tarykuh'w reacted:

"No wayyyyyyyyyyy !"

lawrence_maleka replied:

"No ways. This is so sad. RIP OSCAR."

prudy_makou said:

"I was hoping it was fake news."

Jackie Phamptse on DJ's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, established author Jackie Phamotse has reacted to Oscar Nyathi's passing following the Centurion shooting at a golf estate.

The shooting incident, which left people shaken, got a reaction from Jackie Phamotse, who was left with more questions than answers.

Social media was shaken by the passing of the popular DJ, along with a popular actress's ex-husband, who were victims of the shooting.

Source: Briefly News