A DJ and an actress' husband were shot dead in Centurion, and police are investigating multiple counts of murder and attempted murder

Footage of a bullet-ridden car surfaces online as social media speculates on the victims' identities

Links to the Big 5 cartel and turf wars emerge amid ongoing investigations into the double murder

A clip showing the vehicle in which a DJ and the husband of a well-known actress were travelling surfaced after they were shot and killed. Image: Abramjee

Source: Twitter

A video of a bullet-ridden car has emerged online following reports that a DJ and a famous actress' husband were shot dead.

The attack happened near Rooihuiskraal Road and Valley View Boulevard in Centurion on Thursday, 28 May 2026, where assailants fired more than 10 shots into the vehicle before fleeing. The shooting joins a growing list of DJs who have been shot and killed under unclear circumstances.

Police have opened two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder as investigations continue. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for the attack.

While social media speculation has linked one of the victims to a popular DJ and another to the husband of a well-known actress, officials have not formally identified those involved.

Video emerges after DJ and famous actress' husband die

According to reports, four victims were travelling in a Toyota vehicle when they were approached by two unknown suspects riding motorbikes at the entrance of Blue Valley Golf Country Estate. The suspects allegedly dismounted and opened fire on the occupants before fleeing the scene. The driver and front passenger were declared dead at the scene, while the two remaining occupants sustained injuries and were transported to an undisclosed hospital.

As South Africans weighed in on the news, a video of the bullet-ridden car the duo were travelling in surfaced on social media. Watch the video by clicking the link.

Victim linked to Big 5 cartel

eNCA journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones revealed that one of the victims had a close association with a member of the Big 5 cartel. Letshwiti-Jones also revealed that the Political Killings Taskforce Team (PKTT) was investigating one of the victims. Letshwiti-Jones further suggested that the killing was possibly linked to turf wars and extortion-related activity, though authorities are yet to confirm. The post was captioned:

“Sources say the son of one of the victims who died handed himself to authorities yesterday in connection with an attempted murder in Rustenburg recently. The possibility that the one victim's killing is linked to alleged turf wars and extortion hasn't been ruled out. It's not clear how the popular DJ who died was linked. The PKTT was also looking into one of the accused who died.”

One of the Centurion shooting victims was linked to the Big 5 Cartel. Image: EversonLuhanga

Source: Twitter

DJs who were shot and killed

Briefly News reported that there have been other shootings of DJs which were believed to be hits.

Radio and TV personality DJ Warras was shot and killed on 16 December 2025, in the Johannesburg CBD.

DJ and music producer DJ Sumbody has died following a shoot-out in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

A patron allegedly took the life of a local DJ in Masoyi near White River for stopping the music at a tavern.

Source: Briefly News