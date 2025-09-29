Crime intelligence boss General Dumisani began his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 19 September 2025

He revealed that five major cartels operate in South Africa and implicated Vusimuzi Matlala and Katiso Molefe as heads of two of the cartels

South Africans were stunned as Khumalo is expected to reveal more information about the cartel on his second day

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Dumisani Khumalo testified that Vusimuzi Matlala is an alleged cartel leader. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service's crime intelligence chief, General Dumisani Khumalo, laid bare the workings of a network of criminal cartels operating in South Africa. He testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings in Tshwane on 29 September 2025.

Khumalo appeared as the fifth witness before the Commission of Inquiry. The public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Khumalo testified that a criminal mega-cartel known as the Big 5 operates in South Africa. He revealed that the cartel is made up of five cartels, each with its own crime boss at the helm. The Big 5 has at its helm an unknown director overseeing its operations.

Khumalo discusses the Big 5

Khumalo, in his testimony, revealed that the top cartel specialises in drugs and cross-border vehicle hijackings. The second most powerful cartel operates with drugs and hijackings. Katiso Molefe, who was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody, is allegedly the boss of a cartel. His cartel specialises in drugs, fraud, and contract killings.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who was arrested for Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder, is allegedly the boss of his own cartel. His cartel reportedly specialises in drugs, kidnapping, tender fraud, extortion, and contract killings. A fifth cartel specialises in contract killings and drugs. Drugs appear to be the common denominator of the cartels.

Criteria for being a cartel member

According to Khumalo's affidavit, which he submitted to the Commission, the syndicates have criteria for prospective members. Prospective members must have an established history of criminal activity. This must be shown by multiple arrests and criminal cases. The prospective member must also engage in habitual criminal acts.

Alleged cartel leader Vusimuzi Matlala is in custody for attempted murder. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

Madlanga Commission official allegedly wants to resign

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry responded to allegations that its chief evidence leader, Advocate Terry Motau, wants to resign from the commission. This was after an article about his alleged intentions surfaced.

The Commission said that it would not be derailed in its work. The spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said that the Commission is focused on the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system.

Source: Briefly News