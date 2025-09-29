Madlanga Commission: Dumisani Khumalo Unveils “Top 5” Criminal Cartels in SA
- Crime intelligence boss General Dumisani began his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 19 September 2025
- He revealed that five major cartels operate in South Africa and implicated Vusimuzi Matlala and Katiso Molefe as heads of two of the cartels
- South Africans were stunned as Khumalo is expected to reveal more information about the cartel on his second day
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service's crime intelligence chief, General Dumisani Khumalo, laid bare the workings of a network of criminal cartels operating in South Africa. He testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings in Tshwane on 29 September 2025.
Khumalo appeared as the fifth witness before the Commission of Inquiry. The public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Khumalo testified that a criminal mega-cartel known as the Big 5 operates in South Africa. He revealed that the cartel is made up of five cartels, each with its own crime boss at the helm. The Big 5 has at its helm an unknown director overseeing its operations.
Khumalo discusses the Big 5
Khumalo, in his testimony, revealed that the top cartel specialises in drugs and cross-border vehicle hijackings. The second most powerful cartel operates with drugs and hijackings. Katiso Molefe, who was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody, is allegedly the boss of a cartel. His cartel specialises in drugs, fraud, and contract killings.
Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who was arrested for Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder, is allegedly the boss of his own cartel. His cartel reportedly specialises in drugs, kidnapping, tender fraud, extortion, and contract killings. A fifth cartel specialises in contract killings and drugs. Drugs appear to be the common denominator of the cartels.
Criteria for being a cartel member
According to Khumalo's affidavit, which he submitted to the Commission, the syndicates have criteria for prospective members. Prospective members must have an established history of criminal activity. This must be shown by multiple arrests and criminal cases. The prospective member must also engage in habitual criminal acts.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified that Matlala was pushing for suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to be the head of the Hawks
- National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said a whistleblower alerted him of Cat Matlala's allegedly deep connections in the police force
- Masemola also accused Mchunu and Sibiya of protecting crime syndicates
- Masemola said Mchunu alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa was aware of, and approved, the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team
- KwaZulu-Natal's Director of Public Prosecutions, Elaine Harrison, said that she was not formally informed of the Task Team's disbandment
