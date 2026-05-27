The Ritz Hotel in Sea Point, Cape Town, has been abandoned for decades, but recently it received attention online after a big update

An international company, OKU Hotels, secured the property even after decades of ruin on the luxury property

South Africans shared their thoughts on the details of the sale of The Ritz Hotel, which was a popular party spot in the 80s and 90s

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The Ritz Hotel in Cape Town may get a facelift. Image: Connect Images

Source: UGC

Content creator Coolstorybru drew attention to the functioning of the Ritz Hotel in Cape Town. The hotel was not used for decades and practically became dilapidated. Its endless potential and prime location still render the property valuable, as it was bought by OKU Hotels. So

Social commentator CoolStoryBru spotlighted The Ritz Hotel, which was a hotspot in the past. It boasted a rotating restaurant on the rooftop, but it all crumbled down. Following decades of abandonment, the building was hijacked several times at some point. OKU Hotels is looking to restore the glory of The Ritz Hotel after a R400 million purchase in 2025. Watch the video below:

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South Africa split over Reitz hotel

Many people discussed whether they felt the hotel could be better used for a different purpose. Some argued that Cape Town has enough hotels, and a residential space would be much more useful. Others agreed that restoring the hotel would prevent squatters. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed Cape Town's property market. Image: Israel Luvhimbi / Pexels

Source: UGC

Melissa Matthews Law commented:

"Hopefully, a hotel that can generate jobs, stimulate the economy, and the knock-on effect will be that those employed can afford. Their own housing, etc."

Diane De Klerk Solomon wrote:

"Ah, no like the Carlton in JHB - ja good idea to regentrify."

Frickitok Tok felt the hotel needed to make a comeback:

"It's a good idea as it will eliminate illegal squatters and will add value to the economy."

Nceba Ndyalvan added:

"There were three of those revolving restaurants in the world. One in Moscow, Russia, another in Atlanta, Georgia, USA and the South African one. I am disappointed that it's no longer in existence."

Xolani Mazomba applauded:

"Bro, that's Cape Town, the mecca of tourism in South Africa. So yes. It's a good idea. People will want to try something new. And definitely, they will continue with the revolving restaurant, and people will definitely want to try it out. With good marketing, it will be one of the best hotels in SA, and it will provide jobs."

Paul Rimbault disagreed that the hotel should be restored:

"There are enough hotels in Cape Town. Turn it into affordable housing. "

Other Briefly News stories about buildings

South African shared their reactions to a building in Johannesburg that was rescued after 10 years, and it gave many people on the internet hope.

Online users were fascinated by reports of an abandoned mall in Pretoria East, and he revealed how a billion rand project was simply abandoned.

South Africans were not impressed by the announcement of a show on the BBC that featured South Africa's luxury homes built along the coast.

Source: Briefly News