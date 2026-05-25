Cape Town firefighters gathered in full uniform to give their colleague Mario Aisley a dignified send-off at a funeral procession in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain

Mario served at the Sea Point Fire Station for 15 years and gave more than 27 years of his life to firefighting before passing away from natural causes

South Africans who came across the video flooded the comments with tributes, calling him a hero and praising his colleagues for the honourable farewell

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Cape Town firefighters. Images: @mvuras2/TikTok and @cidseapoint/Facebook

Source: UGC

A video of Cape Town firefighters saying goodbye to one of their own moved many people online after it was posted on 24 May 2026. TikTok user @mvuras2, a fellow firefighter in the Western Cape, shared the clip of the funeral procession held in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, with the caption:

"R.I.P Mario Uyokuphumla"

In the video, Mario's colleagues arrived in full uniform and gathered outside as the procession got underway. A fire truck was there, and fellow firefighters carefully slid the casket from the vehicle and placed it onto a stand to be moved forward.

Family, friends and colleagues all stood together in the area, there to honour a man who had given decades of his life to protecting others. It was an emotional moment filled with honour and respect from everyone present at the gathering.

27 years of service

Mario Aisley spent 15 years at the Sea Point Fire Station and more than 27 years as an active firefighter before his passing from natural causes.

Heather Tager, COO of the Sea Point CID, remembered him warmly, calling him as someone you could not help but like. She said he was a true gentleman who was always friendly, respectful and ready to help the community. The Sea Point CID extended their condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi mourns fallen Cape Town firefighter

People across South Africa paid their respects in the comments section of the young firefighter's TikTok page, with many relating and mourning his loss as well:

@slindile.bhengu23 wrote:

"Rest easy, our hero."

@user9814995675181 said:

"Oh, this is beautiful. Thank you for a dignified send-off. Thank you for saving lives, and thanks to the colleagues 🙏"

@nashkasbu added:

"What a beautiful send-off 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 May his soul rest in peace."

@willbur.adams wrote a sad send-off message:

"May you rest in peace and may your soul rise in glory. We salute you. From Cape Town fire department."

@magie3140 was emotional:

"Good night, Mario 😭😭💔💔"

@duarte_xx7 wrote:

"Rest easy, neef! 🙏🏿"

@tlotliq said:

"Salute ⛑"

@sekwele2 added:

"😔😔 RIP."

Cape Town firefighters honour a fallen colleague. Images: @mvuras2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

More on South African firefighters

Briefly News recently reported on a Gauteng firefighter whose creative TikTok video had South African women swooning.

recently reported on a Gauteng firefighter whose creative TikTok video had South African women swooning. A young woman who worked as both a rugby player and a firefighter set her sights on something much bigger in Poland, which left many feeling excited by her ambitions.

A group of firefighters outside their station broke into a chaotic dance that had Mzansi in stitches.

Source: Briefly News