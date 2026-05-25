Iran’s World Cup preparations have taken another twist after Mexico stepped in to host the team during the 2026 tournament

FIFA reportedly approached Mexico after the United States declined to accommodate Iran despite all their group games being played on US soil

The decision has raised fresh questions around politics, visas and security ahead of the FIFA World Cup

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Iran will stay in Mexico during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States reportedly refused to host the team. Image : ATTA KENARE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Iran’s national football team will now remain in Mexico during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States reportedly refused to host the squad for the entire tournament.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Monday, 25 May 2026, that her government agreed to accommodate Iran after FIFA approached Mexican authorities with the request.

The development comes despite Iran playing all three of its Group G matches in the United States during the tournament scheduled for 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Iran World Cup base moved to Tijuana

According to Reuters and The Guardian, Sheinbaum addressed the matter during her daily press briefing in Mexico City.

“We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

She added that the United States “did not want” Iran’s national team staying in the country during the tournament.

Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj had earlier confirmed that the team’s original training base in Arizona had been moved to Tijuana, a Mexican border city near San Diego.

Speaking through a federation statement carried by ESPN, Taj said FIFA approved the switch after discussions held in Istanbul and Tehran.

“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved,” Taj said.

FIFA and visa concerns surrounding Iran team

Iran reportedly pushed for the relocation partly because of possible visa complications. Taj said the move would allow players and officials to enter the United States from Mexico only for matches before returning to Tijuana afterwards.

He also claimed the arrangement could allow the team to travel directly using Iran Air flights. The White House and the US State Department had not responded publicly to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Iran’s participation in the tournament had faced uncertainty following the escalation of tensions in the Middle East after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February 2026.

Mexico’s president confirms her country will host Iran’s World Cup squad after the United States refused. Image: Orhan Cicek/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Iran fixtures at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran are scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June. They will then face Belgium on 21 June in Los Angeles before travelling to Seattle to play Egypt on 26 June.

This will mark Iran’s fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance and seventh overall.

Despite the off-field drama, Iran’s focus will now shift back to football as the team prepares for a challenging World Cup campaign from its new base in Mexico.

FIFA confirms Iran World Cup participation despite tensions

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed Iran would still participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite growing tensions involving the United States and Israel.

Speaking in April 2026, Infantino said Iran “has to come” after qualifying for the tournament and insisted football should remain separate from politics. He also revealed he had visited the Iranian squad in Turkey and said the players were determined to compete despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding security and travel arrangements.

Source: Briefly News