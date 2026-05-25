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“So Adorable”: Gqeberha Fitness Content Creator’s Video Teaching His White Hun Xhosa Melts SA Hearts
Family and Relationships

“So Adorable”: Gqeberha Fitness Content Creator’s Video Teaching His White Hun Xhosa Melts SA Hearts

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

Gqeberha fitness creator Liyema Dubeko, known online as Vimba, warmed South Africa’s heart with an Instagram video teaching his white girlfriend the Xhosa language. The clip, posted on 20 May 2026, had Mzansi flooding the comments with love.

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joanieandvimba
Screenshots taken from the video of the Xhosa lesson. Images: joanieandvimba
Source: Instagram

The Eastern Cape-born content creator and Vimba Labs founder kept things real and light-hearted throughout the lesson. South Africans did not hold back their feelings once the video made the rounds.

Mzansi reacts with pure love

The comments section became a space of warmth and cultural pride almost immediately. People were genuinely moved by Dubeko’s patience and the couple’s easy chemistry together.

Many South Africans praised the couple for embracing each other’s culture so openly. For a country that carries deep wounds around division, moments like this land differently.

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Dubeko is no stranger to winning people over online. The Gqeberha native built his name through fitness content and grew that into Vimba Labs, his own supplement brand.

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This time, though, it was not his reps or his recipes that got people talking. It was simply two people choosing to understand each other better. South Africa clearly needed to see exactly that.

Watch the Instagram clip:

More Xhosa lessons

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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