The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued a statement regarding the ongoing Pimville drama

As the future of SABC 2 telenovela remains uncertain, the SABC has announced plans to close the gap

Mzansi has since reacted to the news, while some gave scathing remarks to the SABC

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‘Pimville’ has been replaced with ‘Amalanga Awafani’ Season 2 repeats. Image: Bakwena Productions

Source: Instagram

As the Pimville payment dispute drama continues, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) issued a statement on Monday, 25 May 2026, addressing the unresolved matter.

The national broadcaster has given Mzansi an update on the case, and it is not looking good.

What is going on between Bakwena Productions and the SABC?

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the SABC has announced that Pimville will no longer air on SABC 2 as of Monday, 25 May. This is due to the ongoing payment disputes, which have left many cast and crew members in limbo.

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"Following a thorough review process and careful consideration, the SABC regrets to announce that Pimville will be discontinued from tonight, due to unresolved contractual obligations and breaches identified and communicated formally to Bakwena Productions," the statement reads.

"This outcome is deeply regrettable, particularly considering the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the cast, crew, as well as the unwavering support received from audiences, partners, and all stakeholders who contributed to the programme’s success."

As a contingency plan, the broadcaster announced that they will air repeating episodes of Amalanga Awafani Season 2 in the 9 pm timeslot. More updates have been promised; they assure fans that they have followed protocol and spoken with the disgruntled employees over these payment issues.

"Following concerns that emerged during the production process, the SABC implemented enhanced oversight and risk mitigation measures aimed at strengthening production monitoring and governance controls," they revealed.

The broadcaster further alerted Mzansi that they have taken legal action, and they will take action when needed, as advised by their legal team.

"The SABC has also engaged with cast and crew representatives regarding concerns raised. The Corporation remains committed to stabilising the production environment, ensuring continuity of content, protecting the interests of affected stakeholders, and exploring all appropriate operational options relating to the future of the production."

The statement ends with the SABC apologising to those affected by the current change.

Mzansi reacts to latest in Pimville drama

Below are some of the reactions:

@callmepatrisha_ questioned:

"Eh? Yah no, that production company? Sies man🚮 what about the livelihoods of both the cast and crew? Greed is so disgusting."

@chance_ntombela reacted:

"Hawwwww. But I guess it was bound to happen, shame it’s sad mara."

@m_kobene shared:

"Sorry to all the creatives affected by this evil, greedy, corrupt mess, and to be honest, Pimville storylines were not landing and not promising."

@maverickvaks questioned:

"They have contracts they can sue mos or kanjani for something like loss of income?"

MK Party grills

In a previous report from Briefly News, The MK Party has called for transparency following the suspension of Lala Tuku, questioning whether it is linked to internal concerns she allegedly raised before being suspended

The party claims the SABC Head of Content flagged governance failures within the broadcaster before she was removed

The SABC is also said to be investigating an R19 million payment to Bakwena Productions after various complaints

Source: Briefly News