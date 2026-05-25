A woman's suitcase reveal has sparked unexpected reactions from social media users

Viewers were surprised by what was prioritised and packed for the overseas trip

The comment section quickly turned into a playful debate about culture and everyday South African favourites

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Womans snack stassh filled three suitcases. Image: @thatgirlkwena

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator has left Mzansi with raised eyebrows after sharing a video of what she packed ahead of an international trip. The clip quickly caught attention for its unusual and heavily load, leaving viewers curious about the items she chose to take along for the journey.

The video by content creator @thatgirlkwena, posted on 25 May 2026 shows three suitcases filled with snacks. From Go Slo's to Ama Kip Kip, from Pop Shots to Nik Naks, and from Cheese Curls to Mazimba. She packaged them with other food like soup and samp, as well as on top of her toiletries. The video was simply captioned:

"Things I brought with me from South Africa to the US."

Her stash included Go-Slo's and Mazimba. Image: @thatgirlkwena

Source: TikTok

Explore kasi street snacks found across Johannesburg

South African streets are home to a wide range of “kasi snacks” that reflect local culture, affordability, and everyday eating habits. These snacks are often sold at taxi ranks, corners, and busy walkways, offering quick, flavourful bites that are both nostalgic and widely accessible to commuters and residents.

They range from sweet treats to savoury grab-and-go options, with some items surprising visitors with their creativity and simplicity. Together, they form part of the city’s informal food culture, where convenience, taste, and local tradition come together in everyday street eating.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to snack stash

A light-hearted comment thread unfolded, with users joking about missing household essentials, praising the haul, and turning it into playful banter about everyday South African products and cravings. Others reacted with humour, admiration, and relatable chaos about how long the stash would last or what items were left out. this is what Mzansi said on @thatgirlkwena's page:

Seapara Sea asked:

“o bula spaza????” (Are you opening a spaza)

Nkululeko commented:

“Ama go-slow 😭”

Nombuso Buthelezi asked:

“ne sunlight Dali ayikho ngapho?” (And Sunlight darling, is it also not that side)

thatgirlkwena🇿🇦 · Creator responded:

“Yeah they don’t have it”

hendrica said:

“Proudly South African🥰🥰”

BIZANGUUU added:

“You forgot Atchaar”

moss moss mossy joked:

“This stash would last me for 5 years🤣🤣🤣🤣”

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A Nigerian woman living in South Africa shared a video of a meal she prepared for her Xhosa boyfriend, featuring egusi soup and pap, sparking online reactions about cultural blending in relationships and cross-cultural cooking.

Source: Briefly News