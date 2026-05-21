A mom turned maternity ward stay into an unexpected food-rating moment at a private hospital

She shared the visuals of the food as some meals won praise while others dropped the ball completely

South Africans jump in with a vast array of hospital food experiences and opinions on the review

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Boikanyo rated the oats and peaches the lowest. Image: @boikanyo.moselakgomo

Source: TikTok

A South African mom gave her honest review of meals served at the maternity ward of her hospital. South Africans discussed meals in health care.

The TikTok video posted on 20 May 2026, showed different meals that the mom of twins, Boikanyo Moselakgomo, received during her stay at Netcare Montana Hospital. She scored each dish out of 10 which she received while still admitted to the hospital. Some meals impressed her so much that she praised the chefs directly.

One of the highest-rated meals was a breakfast croissant served with salad and juice. She also gave the custard dessert a perfect score and said:

“Compliments to the chef, custard cooked to perfection.”

However, not every meal won her over. The lowest-rated dish was the oatmeal served with peaches, which received a 4/10 rating. She explained:

“Looked pretty but tasted nasty. The peaches were nice.”

NetCafé creates a “healing space” with their meals

According to NetCafé, the coffee-shop concept is exclusive to the Netcare Private Hospital Group and was created to support the welcoming and comforting atmosphere that patients and visitors experience in the hospital. Situated inside Netcare hospitals across South Africa, NetCafé was designed as a peaceful space where visitors, patients, and staff members can take a break from the emotional stress often linked to hospital environments.

The group explains that the cafés focus on warm customer service and comforting food, while also catering to different dietary needs. Selected branches offer Halal meals, takeaway options, sit-down dining, and lighter meals. Menus include breakfasts, wraps, toasted sandwiches, salads, desserts, coffees, milkshakes, and cold drinks.

NetCafé also provides takeaway meals delivered directly to hospital patients in their beds, as well as meals for hospital staff members working long shifts.

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans had mixed reviews about hospital food

The video quickly attracted reactions from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences with hospital meals at different branches. This is what Mzansi said on Boikanyo's TikTok.

Kay Rangs said:

“Netcare is the worst when it comes to food.”

Nolu commented:

“Only 2 wings 😭😭😭”

Sarah Stewart asked:

“Do they not let you pick your food? At my hospital they have menus to pick from.”

Miss Gee shared:

“Was in Melomed M/plain for 12 days. Their food 🔥🔥🔥🔥 hotel food with out of this world desserts ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

rebecca said:

“I enjoyed my food, I beg to differ😭”

Mmago sesi🌸 wrote:

“I gave birth to both my daughters at Netcare Montana, and everything was 10/10 because ke rata dijo 😂”

lemon Meringue said:

“I was at Netcare Femina, the portions were so tiny I cried!!!!”

K🌼 wrote:

“You can ask for a double portion?? Ahh, bathong, and I was starving in the hospital cos of the small portions😅 I had to be snacking here and there.”

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A South African woman landed in the hospital after attempting the RocoMamas hot wings challenge, with her painful reaction sparking concern and amusement online.

A South African woman detailed the costs of her C-section delivery at a private hospital, giving social media users a glimpse into the expenses and overall maternity experience in the country’s private healthcare system.

Source: Briefly News