The parents of a 12-year-old boy from Riet River, who reportedly took his own life, have denied allegations that he was neglected

The family’s living conditions, including a dilapidated shack without electricity or running water, have drawn attention after reporters visited his home

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the incident, while neighbours have described a deeply troubling situation marked by severe poverty

The parents of the 12-year-old who took his own life. Image: SABC News

Source: Youtube

DURBAN - The parents of a 12-year-old boy from Riet River, who reportedly died after taking his own life, have publicly denied claims that he was neglected.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread concern in the community, particularly after details emerged suggesting that the child had been left to care for his four-year-old younger brother for two days before his death.

Shivan Cumberlage tragically took his own life on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Parents respond to allegations

The boy’s parents, who have three other young children, spoke to SABC News, strongly denying claims of neglect.

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The father, Sheldon Cumberlege, admitted to alcohol use but rejected allegations that the children were abandoned or mistreated.

The mother, Leanne Govindsamy, acknowledged disciplining her son physically on occasions but insisted it was done to correct behaviour.

“It was only when he would go out because I didn’t want him to go out of hand and do the wrong things. There are children that vape and smoke and I didn’t like that,” she said.

See the video of the parents here:

Conditions at the family home

When reporters visited the family’s home in Riet River, they were met with scenes of severe poverty. The boy had been living in a makeshift shack constructed from corrugated iron and timber, with no access to electricity or running water. The structure appeared dilapidated, highlighting the family’s difficult living conditions.

Outside the empty home, small children’s toys were visible, scattered around the yard, offering a stark contrast to the tragedy that unfolded within the household.

Neighbours recall final days

Neighbours gathered near the property, expressing shock and sadness over the boy’s death. According to reports, the Grade 3 learner was seen selling empty bottles at a local tuck shop shortly before the incident, allegedly to buy food such as polony for himself and his younger brother.

The 16-year-old neighbour who discovered the boy’s body said he had previously spoken about difficulties at home.

“He told me his mother did not cook for him. We were so shocked that he was so small and did something like that to himself,” she said.

Police investigation continues

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that investigations into the boy’s death are ongoing.

The tragedy has ignited broader public concern about the impact of extreme poverty and child welfare challenges, with many calling for greater intervention to support vulnerable families and children living in similar conditions.

The home of the boy who took his life. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

3 Briefly News articles on children taking their own lives

Source: Briefly News