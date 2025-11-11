Calls are growing for three students of a school in Vanderbijlpark to be suspended after an alleged assault

This follows allegations that a Grade 10 learner at El Shaddai Christian School in Vanderbijlpark was bullied

This reportedly led to the learner taking his own life after years of bullying

The Congress of South African Students (COSAS) in Sedibeng, Gauteng, has called on El Shaddai Christian School in Vanderbijlpark to suspend three students accused of assaulting Lerato Mochadibane.

Student commits suicide after alleged bullying

This follows the tragic death of Lerato Mochadibane (16), a Grade 10 learner at El Shaddai Christian School in Vanderbijlpark, who allegedly took his own life after enduring years of bullying. The 16-year-old reportedly faced ongoing physical and emotional torment from classmates, with his family claiming the school ignored repeated pleas for intervention.

Speaking to SABC News, the brother of the Grade 10 learner said that the family wants justice for the 16-year-old. He said that such incidents need to be prevented because bullying is an ongoing thing at schools. The Congress of South African Students (COSAS) vowed to fight until the alleged learners accused of bullying are suspended. COSAS said that the principal and any other staff member involved should also be expelled from the school until the matter is resolved.

The family shared with the Citizen that the bullying started when Lerato began boarding school in Grade 7, where other learners mocked his body and made humiliating remarks. Hoping things had improved, the family allowed him to continue as a day scholar, but in September 2025, Lerato attempted suicide and was admitted to the ICU. He left a letter describing the bullying, which his father shared with the school, but the family claims no action was taken.

Assaulted in front of a teacher

A family member said Lerato had returned to school for extra classes a week after being discharged from the hospital. According to her, the student called to report that three boys had assaulted him over a cap in front of a teacher at the school.

When his father arrived, the alleged attackers were still on the premises, but the school reportedly refused to identify them. Although the principal allegedly promised suspensions, no action was taken. Lerato allegedly took poison on 6 November 2025, as his family was arranging to transfer him to another school next year.

Briefly News has contacted the Gauteng Department of Education for comment and is awaiting their response.

Disclaimer: If anyone needs assistance or is a victim of bullying and wants to speak out, please reach out to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group at 0800 567 567.

