Bart Millard's net worth: How the MercyMe star built his fortune

For over thirty years, Bart Millard has led MercyMe, one of Christian music's most successful bands. Through faith-inspiring songs, he has reached millions and established himself as a prominent gospel artist. Today, Bart Millard's net worth draws significant interest, with many curious about the journey behind his financial success.

Bart Millard of MercyMe. Photo: @bartmillard on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bart Millard is a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning American musician. He is renowned as the lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe and as the writer of the award-winning song, I Can Only Imagine. He has also found success as a solo artist and author.

Full name Bart Marshall Millard Gender Male Date of birth 1 December 1972 Age 52 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Greenville, Texas, United States Current residence Franklin, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Adele Millard Father Arthur Wesley Millard Jr. Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Shannon Millard Children 5 School Greenville High School University Baylor University Profession Musician, singer, songwriter, author Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Bart Millard's net worth in 2025?

According to JustRichest, NetWorthInside, and Next Voice Magazine, the MercyMe frontman reportedly has a net worth of $5 million. During a 2017 interview with HuffPost, the singer expressed amazement at his success, stating:

I have always dreamed of singing and being in a band, but how do you make that a reality? I thought I would work in the church and just do some music on the side. We couldn't believe it. It snowballed into making a living, signing a record deal, and selling records and albums. A radio single changed everything.

Facts about Bart Millard. Photo: @bartmillard (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Bart Millard become rich?

The Christian rock star accumulated wealth primarily through his successful career in the music industry, particularly as the lead vocalist of MercyMe. Here is a closer look at how he achieved financial success.

Music career

Bart Millard's music career began in 1994 with the formation of MercyMe. The band's breakout hit, I Can Only Imagine, topped the Billboards and achieved double-platinum status, with over two million digital copies sold.

He also ventured into a solo career, releasing Hymned No. 1 and Hymned Again. These works earned him multiple awards, including a Grammy nomination for Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album.

Tours and performances

As the lead singer of MercyMe, tours across numerous cities also became another income source for him. While Bart Millard's booking fees remain undisclosed, the band is scheduled for a Spring 2025 tour, covering 32 cities with special guests Zach Williams and Sam Wesley.

Movie and book sales

In addition to music, the American vocalist has earned income through movie and book sales. According to IMDb, his film involvement includes I Can Only Imagine (2018), I Still Believe (2020), and God Bless the Broken Road (2018). He also authored I Can Only Imagine: A Memoir (2018) and co-wrote The Hurt and the Healer (2013).

How much did I Can Only Imagine make?

According to Boxoffice Mojo and FaithWire, the film grossed $86.1 million worldwide, with $83.5 million from domestic sales and $2.6 million internationally. This was a remarkable achievement given its modest $7 million production budget.

Bart Millard at the premiere of Lionsgate's The Jesus Music at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in September 2021. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

Where is Bart Millard from?

The faith-based artist was born in Greenville, Texas, and grew up with his brother, Stephen, attending Greenville High School. Bart Millard's parents, Adele and Arthur Wesley Millard Jr., played a significant role in his life.

His father, who had been abusive, later became a Christian, and they reconciled before his death from pancreatic cancer in 1991. Millard's mother, who had left him with his father during childhood, also reconciled with him before passing away in July 2022.

How much did Bart Millard get from his dad?

According to The Tennessean, Bart Millard's father arranged for him to receive $600 monthly for 10 years after his transformation. The final check arrived the week his song, I Can Only Imagine, hit No. 1 on Christian radio.

In an interview with Jesus Calling, Millard shared how the gospel had profoundly changed his previously abusive father, stating:

If the gospel can change him, it could change anybody. If someone had asked me, 'Who's the one person that God cannot reach?' I would've said it was my dad. The gospel transformed him from this monster to one of my favourite people.

Where does Bart Millard currently live?

According to his official website, Bart Millard's house is in Franklin, Tennessee, where he lives with his wife and children. Previously, as reported by Urban Splatter, his home was in Greenville, Texas.

The large property, built in 1995, spans 4,619 square feet and features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a swimming pool, a garage, a gym, and a library.

Bart Millard at Desert Diamond Arena in March 2024. Photo: John Medina

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Using music to inspire hope and faith, Bart Millard has become one of the most influential gospel singers. Here are answers to some of the questions many are eager to learn about him:

Is Bart Millard a millionaire? Given his net worth, the MercyMe frontman is considered a millionaire.

Given his net worth, the MercyMe frontman is considered a millionaire. Who is Bart Millard's wife? The musician is married to Shannon Millard. The couple have been married since 1997.

The musician is married to Shannon Millard. The couple have been married since 1997. Who is Bart Millard's mother? His mother is Adele Millard, who passed away in July 2022.

His mother is Adele Millard, who passed away in July 2022. Who are Bart Millard's children? He has five children: Sam, Gracie, Charlie, Sophie, and Miles.

A life of faith and perseverance has shaped Bart Millard's net worth into what it is today. From humble beginnings to leading MercyMe, his music continues to bless countless lives.

