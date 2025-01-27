Who is Brandon Marsh's wife? Key details about his love life

Brandon Marsh is an American professional baseball outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB. He formerly played for the Los Angeles Angels. Marsh made his MLB debut in 2021 and has since become known for his defensive skills and powerful hitting. But who is Brandon Marsh's wife? Discover details about his love life in this post.

Brandon Marsh at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida (L). Brandon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (R). Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Mike Carlson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brandon Marsh is ranked as one of the top centre fielders in MLB. But off the field, the question of his personal life, especially his romantic relationships, has sparked curiosity among supporters. Despite his rising star status in MLB, Brandon has remained tight-lipped about his love life, adding an air of mystery to his profile.

Brandon Marsh's profile summary

Full name Brandon Chase Marsh Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1997 Age 27 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Buford, Georgia, United States Current residence Buford, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 6’4’’ (193 cm) Weight 215 lbs (97 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sonja Marsh Father Jake Siblings Erin Relationship status Single School Buford High School University Kennesaw State University Profession Professional baseball player Social media Instagram

How old is Brandon Marsh?

The professional baseball outfielder is 27 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 December 1997 in Buford, Georgia, United States. Brandon Marsh's parents are Sonja Marsh and Jake. He has a sister named Erin, a track and field athlete.

The athlete's father died of cancer in 2021. Before his death, Brandon shared a post on X reflecting on his father's battle with cancer. He tweeted:

You push me every day. You’re the reason I do what I do. You’re an inspiration to everyone. And with all of this going on, you always seem to have a smile on your face. Keep fighting and kicking cancer. I love you, Dad. I am forever grateful for you and all you do for our family!

Fast five facts about Brandon Marsh. Photo: Harry How (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Brandon Marsh's wife?

While fans often discuss Marsh's professional achievements, curiosity surrounds his personal life, particularly his marital status. As Lee Daily and various other sources claim, as of 2025, the baseball player does not have a wife and has never been married.

However, some sources claim he is married to Samantha Green, while others suggest he is not. These speculations have not been confirmed by the baseball star yet.

Who is Brandon Marsh dating?

The topic of Brandon Marsh’s girlfriend has also garnered attention among fans and media alike. According to various sources, the athlete is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. He has kept his personal life relatively private and has not shared any details about his relationships.

Brandon Marsh at American Family Field on 1 September 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: John Fisher

Source: Getty Images

Brandon Marsh and Katelyn Pavey's relationship

Katelyn Pavey is an American softball player and a motivational speaker. Some rumours have falsely linked her with Marsh, suggesting they were engaged and owned a dog together. However, these claims are untrue.

Katelyn Pavey is engaged to Kevin Rockwood, a baseball player. The couple got engaged in 2020 and eventually tied the knot in September 2023.

What happened to Brandon Marsh?

According to NBC Sports, on 14 September 2024, the Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Marsh on the 10-day injured list due to a left knee contusion. This injury occurred during a game against the New York Mets, which the Phillies won 6-4.

Brandon Marsh at Citizens Bank Park on 12 October 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Brandon is known for his talent and contributions as a professional baseball player. In addition to his thriving career, many are curious about his personal life, especially his relationships. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

Is Brandon Marsh married? As of this writing, the American athlete is not married.

As of this writing, the American athlete is not married. Is Brandon Marsh single? The baseball star is presumed single since he has not publicly disclosed any information about his relationship status.

The baseball star is presumed single since he has not publicly disclosed any information about his relationship status. Who is Brandon Marsh's sister? The baseball player has a sister named Erin, a former track and field athlete for the Duke Blue Devils.

The baseball player has a sister named Erin, a former track and field athlete for the Duke Blue Devils. What does Brandon Marsh do to his hair? He maintains his long hair wet by dumping water over his head.

He maintains his long hair wet by dumping water over his head. What happened to Brandon Marsh's father? The baseball outfielder's father succumbed to cancer in April 2021.

Information about Brandon Marsh's wife is scarce as he is not married. Some sources suggest he might be married to Samantha Green, while others state he is single. The baseball outfielder has managed to keep his personal life, especially his relationships and is yet to confirm any details about these rumours.

