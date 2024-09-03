Jamie Siminoff's net worth today: How much did he sell the Ring for?

James Siminoff is widely recognised as the founder and CEO of the Ring doorbell. Ring is the world’s first Wi-Fi video doorbell, designed to prevent and solve neighbourhood crime. Ring LLC has seen incredible success and growth and was purchased by Amazon in 2018. Discover Jamie Siminoff’s net worth and lesser-known facts about him.

Jamie Siminoff’s journey with Ring is a beacon of innovation, resilience, and ultimate triumph. The company is now a security powerhouse offering effective home security services. In addition to Ring, Jamie founded various companies, such as PhoneTag and Unsubscribe.com. How has all of this success contributed to his worth?

Profile summary

Full name Jamie Siminoff Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Chester, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Wife Erin Siminoff Children Oliver Siminoff Education Morristown-Beard School, Morris Mendham High School, Babson College Profession Entrepreneur, investor Net worth $300 million

How old is Jamie Siminoff?

The American entrepreneur is 47 years old as of 2024. He was born on 18 October 1976 in Chester, New Jersey, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Early life

In a 2017 interview with Medium, Jamies briefly described his early childhood and how he began his career. He said:

I grew up in Chester, New Jersey. My dad was a partner in a forging factory that made pipes. I started working there in the sixth grade and did everything possible to make money as a kid. I started as the bhang whacker guy and worked my way up to being a forklift operator.

He continued:

I have always had little businesses on the side. I would do anything that I could. In high school, I sold whatever I could. At one time, I had a small T-shirt operation. I also had a business shovelling horse manure.

What is Jamie Siminoff’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He primarily earns his money through successful businesses and investments, especially from selling his company, Ring, to Amazon for about $1 billion in 2018.

How did Jamie Siminoff get rich?

The American investor has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Ring LLC

Siminoff created the Wi-Fi video doorbell, now known as Ring, in his garage in 2011. It was initially known as Doorbot. Ring LLC is a manufacturer of home security and smart home devices. It manufactures a titular line of smart doorbells, home security cameras, and alarm systems.

It also operates Neighbours, a social network that allows users to discuss local safety and security issues and share footage captured with Ring products. Siminoff first raised funds for his invention via crowdfunding.

Was Ring on Shark Tank?

Ring appeared on ABC's hit show Shark Tank in 2013. Jamie Siminoff pitched the company under its original name, Doorbot, seeking an investment to take his product to the next level. At the time, none of the Sharks offered the $700,000 investment he was seeking in exchange for 10% equity in the company.

Although the show's judges declined to invest in Ring, Siminoff credited the exposure he received on Shark Tank with bringing momentum and exposure to his company. After the show, he received investments from various investors, such as Richard Branson and Goldman Sachs, who eventually pumped $200 million into the company.

How much did Jamie Siminoff sell Ring for?

According to Investor's Business Daily, on 27 February 2018, Amazon acquired Ring for between $1.2 billion and $1.8 billion. Jamie reportedly owns 20-30% of Ring. Therefore, this meant that he would gross between $360 and $549 billion before taxation. After tax, he would take home between $180 and $270 million.

In an interview with Digital Trends, Siminoff said he sold Ring to Amazon because it was a good fit for all involved. He said:

I had this mission we were going reduce crime in the neighborhood. As part of being a mission-focused company, you want to get out to as many people as possible.

How much is Ring Company worth now?

Ring Doorbell’s net worth has not been revealed since it is part of Amazon. However, when Amazon acquired Ring in 2018, it was valued at approximately $1 billion.

Other endeavours

Aside from Ring, Jamie founded other successful start-ups, including PhoneTag and Unsubscribe.com. PhoneTag is a voicemail-to-text service, and Unsubscribe.com enables users to manage and unsubscribe from unwanted emails. He successfully sold both companies in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Who owns Ring?

Ring is owned by Amazon. Amazon acquired Ring in February 2018 for approximately $1 billion.

Was Jamie Siminoff on Shark Tank?

Jamie Siminoff appeared on Shark Tank in 2013 during Season 5. He pitched his product, a video doorbell that allowed homeowners to see and speak with visitors via their smartphones.

Is Jamie Siminoff married?

The Ring founder has been married to Erin Lindsey for a while now. The pair has a son named Oliver, who has a rare genetic condition galactosemia, which affects how the body processes dairy products.

Where did Jamie Siminoff go to college?

Jamie attended Babson College Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship in 1999.

Jamie Siminoff's net worth is a testimony to his thriving career as an entrepreneur and investor. He is widely known as the founder and CEO of the Ring doorbell, which was acquired by Amazon in 2018. Before Ring, Jamie founded other ventures including PhoneTag and Unsubscribe.com.

