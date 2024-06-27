Who is Charly Arnolt's partner? A look at her relationships & love life

Charly Arnolt is a renowned figure in the world of sports broadcasting, having worked with major companies like WWE, ESPN, and Fox. Despite her public persona, she has managed to keep her personal life largely under wraps. This article delves into Charlie Arnolt's partner and her dating history.

Charly Arnolt during the premiere of 'Bros' at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 20, 2022 (L) and the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX (R). Photo: Chris Unger/Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Charly Arnolt's partners have always been rumours, but the Indianapolis native continues to keep her love life hidden from the public. Away from her love life, her career has been thriving.

Charly Arnolt's profile summary

Full name Charly Jean Arnolt Other names Charly Caruso Date of birth July 14, 1987 Age 36 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Charlene May and Michael Ian Arnolt Education American University (BA in Broadcast Journalism) North Central High School Profession Sports broadcaster, television personality Employer WWE (2016-2021), ESPN (2018-2023), OutKick (2023 to date) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Who is Charly Arnolt's partner?

The sportscaster has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. Her public appearances are mainly associated with her work as a sports journalist.

Top 5 facts about sportscaster Charly Arnolt. Photo: Ethan Miller on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Charly Arnolt's dating history

Charly Arnolt's relationships have always been kept under wraps despite various speculations about the people she has dated. Below is a look at some of her rumoured boyfriends and flings;

Seth Rollins (2019)

Seth Rollins speaking on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 07, 2024. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Carly and WWE superstar Seth Rollins sparked dating rumours in 2019 after being spotted together at several WWE events. The sportscaster was working for WWE at the time, regularly appearing on their Monday Night Raw special. Neither of them revealed the nature of their relationship at the time.

In May 2019, Rollins confirmed he was dating fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch. The couple announced their engagement in August 2019 before welcoming their daughter Roux in December 2020. Seth and Becky tied the knot in June 2021.

Shawn Booth (2018)

Shawn Booth during the AOL BUILD Speaker Series presentation of 'After the Final Rose' at AOL Studios in New York on July 29, 2015. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

In December 2018, Carly and former Bachelorette contestant Shawn Booth were rumoured to be dating. US Weekly reported that the two were spotted together at a fitness event in New York City. The pair also had brunch together with friends and looked cosy while flying together to Nashville.

Booth and Carly's dating rumours started about a month after Booth and his fiancé Kaitlyn Bristowe called it quits. Kaitlyn later revealed that it stung learning that her ex-boyfriend had already moved on, saying,

There is obviously the article that people saw about Shawn with this girl. I didn't even read the article; I didn't even look her up. I don't want to know because, you know what, he has the right to hang out with whoever he wants, and as much as it can, even when you're ready — like you know that's not your person — it still stings.

While Booth and Arnolt never denied or confirmed being in a relationship, they are both living separate lives. The former reality television star became a first-time dad in December 2023 after welcoming a baby with photographer Audrey 'Dre' Joseph.

Charly Arnolt interviews Terrell Owens of the Zappers prior to a game against the Knights of Degen during Fan Controlled Football Season in Atlanta on April 30, 2022. Photo: Brett Davis

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Charly Arnolt?

A lot has happened to Charly Arnolt professionally since she started her sports broadcasting career in 2010. In early 2021, there were speculations of backstage tension at the WWE after Arnolt's notable absence from Raw.

She reportedly had a dispute with WWE after running late for several of her interviews. In a later interview with TV Insider, the sportscaster denied having a misunderstanding with the wrestling promotion company prior to joining ESPN full-time in March 2021.

There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I'm moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I'm concerned, I'm leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.

In April 2023, Charly told IndyStar that she left ESPN to join conservative-leaning OutKick, where she can speak freely without the fear of being cancelled. She later wrote on her Instagram,

Those who know me know I have a lot of opinions, and I'm thrilled to have a platform that embraces a diverse conversation on the issues that matter most in sports, culture and society.

In April 2024, Charly Arnolt became the first female UFC ring announcer. She is also an on-screen contributor for Fox News.

Charly Arnolt at the match between the Shoulda Been Stars and the Kingpins during Fan Controlled Football Season in Atlanta on May 07, 2022. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Charly Arnolt's popularity has soared over the years because of her engaging personality and professionalism. Here are some frequently asked questions about her personal life;

What nationality is Charly Arnolt?

The OutKick sportscaster is an American. She was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Her family has Italian ancestral roots.

How old is Charly Arnolt?

Arnolt is 36 years old in 2024. She was born on July 14, 1987, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Is Charlie Arnolt married?

Charly Arnolt's husband is not in the picture at the moment. There are no public records that show that the sports journalist has ever tied the knot.

Charly Arnolt working as a UFC announcer in Las Vegas on April 27, 2024. Photo: @charlyontv (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Charly Arnolt's partner remains a mystery despite her outspoken personality. She, however, continues to be a respected figure in the sports broadcasting industry.

