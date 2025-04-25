South African Amapiano stars Daliwonga and Kabza De Small are set to drop a new song

An online user posted a video of the two popular Amapiano stars previewing their upcoming song

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the song preview

South African Amapiano lovers are in for an awesome treat as the King of Piano, Kabza De Small, has something up his sleeves for his fans and followers this coming winter.

Daliwonga and Kabza De Small preview new song

Social media has been buzzing as the Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga and music producer Kabza De Small recently previewed their new song. However, the title and release have not yet been officially announced.

An online user @TheYanosUpdate posted a video of the two stars and their friends vibing to the unreleased song on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the new song

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after the preview of the song was posted on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@ThabangMag68265 said:

"If daliwonga had a ghost writer he could make some nice music."

@lxng_live_visco wrote:

"Daliwonga is here to save us from Scotts Maphuma's nursery school music."

@lloydd___ responded:

"One thing about Kabza, he’ll preview many songs but release none."

@SelloJupiter replied:

"Daliwonga is Goated."

@MrNxam commented:

"Daliwonga has been previewing some bomb music lately. Yhoo I can’t wait for the album."

@Gerald17Austin mentioned:

"King, his sound is so simple... Don't need too much elements for a hit."

Amapiano star Kabza De Small is set to release a new song. Image: @kabelomotha

Scotts Maphuma names his top 5 Amapiano artists

Meanwhile, Scotts Maphuma has the internet buzzing again after sharing his top 5 Amapiano artists of all time. In a clip shared by Amapiano blog @PianoConnectSA on Wednesday, 23 April, the multi-talented vocalist shared the artists he considers the crème de la crème when it comes to the number one genre in South Africa.

“Number 5, I had to give it to Daliwonga. Daliwonga has had a huge impact when it came to my career. He inspired Scotts Maphuma like too much, too much. I used to listen to Daliwonga when I was still working. He’s had a lot of hits. I’d give number 4 to Sir Trill. He’s good. I’d give number 3 to Mellow and Sleazy, and then I’d give Leemckrazy, and then I’d give Kabza number 1. That’s my top 5,” he said.

Reacting to Scotts Maphuma’s list, netizens were surprised he left out certain artists. Others suggested their top 5 greatest Amapiano artists in the genre's history, while some slammed Scotts Maphuma for answering the question.

