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"Wonder if She's Joyce": 'The Mommy Club' Star Ratile Mabitsela Reacts to Netflix’s 'The Polygamist'
Entertainment

"Wonder if She's Joyce": 'The Mommy Club' Star Ratile Mabitsela Reacts to Netflix’s 'The Polygamist'

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read

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  • The Polygamist brought a raw narrative about polygamy, challenging polygamy, and it moved Ratile Mabitsela
  • The new Netflix series tapped into people's fascination with complex relationship dynamics
  • Ratile Mabitsela shared her reaction after 'The Polygamist struck a chord, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans
Netflix’s ‘The Polgyamist' strikes a chord with Ratile Mabitsela
The 'Mommy club' star Ratile Mabitsela was touched by 'The Polygamist' on Netflix. Image: @ratile_mabitsela / @gugu_zuma_ncube
Source: Instagram

Mommy Club's Ratile Mabitsela was in headlines after her husband, Elias Lehlogonolo Mabitsela, passed away and infidelity rumours surfaced. The video she shared on 14 June 2026, reacting to The Polygamist, caused a stir. She hinted that the story may be similar to her own experiences, saying the series gave her flashbacks of her life.

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Adapted from Sue Nyathi’s bestselling novel, The Polygamist has taken the supernovela format to new heights on streaming platforms. The series dives deep into the lives of women entangled with one wealthy man, unearthing dark secrets, cheating, and ultimate betrayals. For South African viewers, the concept of a multi-partner marriage is not a strictly fictional premise. Reality TV star Ratile admitted that the series reminded her of the past. Watch the video below:

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Ratile Mabitsela fans discuss 'The Polygamist'

The audience was floored following the release of The Polygamist and Ratile's video, which sparked more commentary. The series sparked discussion of infidelity and marriage. Read the comments below:

'The Polygamist' is a hit in South Africa too
'The Polygamist' is a hit in South Africa, and many shared their thoughts. Image: Anderson Rangel / Pexels
Source: UGC

Doromongy_empire commented:

"Broooooooo I was thinking about you the whole season."

Katlegothedealmaker said:

"And I hated every minute of it. Every minute. 💔 "

luswa_k wrote:

"But at least there was light at the end of the tunnel.

Yhopunkiemazibuko was curious

"Whoa.. You were Joyce?"

twinkielesufi 🫧 shared:

"I was flabbergasted from the first episode, I come online and find so many people relating- be it kids on their own, kids for their mothers and mothers for everyone 💔🫂"

It’s Asiphe, darling. was stunned:

"Marriage can draw me shame😭 especially if it’s for love."

Ponella was moved:

"Same, I’ve never related to anything more in my life. These are the lives some of us are living worst part is we can’t even explain to people what’s going on .😭💔"

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noloo_mbatha 🇿🇦added:

"I’m so glad you’ve lived past that nightmare and came out on the other side 🥹♥️"

Noks said:

"😂😂😂 I love you, please. Own your life narrative sana, you overcame it 🙌🏾❤️"

LeleM exclaimed:

"Argh my heart goes out to you. Love and light all the way ☹️❤️"

Fans defend Ratile Mabitsela against former in-laws

Briefly News previously reported that more details of an alleged battle between Ratile and her husband's family have since spilled into public conversation, with Lehlogonolo's sister allegedly being at the forefront.

The war between Ratile Mabitsela and her former in-laws has returned to the mainstream media after the reality TV star was slammed with more explosive allegations.

After the death of her once-estranged husband Elias Lehlogonolo Mabitsela in February 2025, his family was accused of sidelining her and their children, specifically in the statement announcing Mabitsela's passing, in which he was referred to as a "beloved brother and son," despite his roles as husband and father.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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