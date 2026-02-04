Ratile Mabitsela has found herself at the centre of more explosive claims made by her former in-laws

Adding to an already tense relationship between herself and her former sister-in-law, the reality TV star has been accused of misusing the money her late husband left for their children

However, fans did not take the allegations lightly and have declared their support for Ratile, while calling out her alleged "bitter" in-laws

Social media erupted over the alleged tension between Ratile Mabitsela and her late husband's family. Images: ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

The war between Ratile Mabitsela and her former in-laws has returned to the mainstream media after the reality TV star was slammed with more explosive allegations.

After the death of her once-estranged husband Elias Lehlogonolo Mabitsela in February 2025, his family was accused of sidelining her and their children, specifically in the statement announcing Mabitsela's passing, in which he was referred to as a "beloved brother and son," despite his roles as husband and father.

More details of an alleged battle between Ratile and her husband's family have since spilled into public conversation, with Lehlogonolo's sister allegedly being at the forefront.

Months after his passing, his sister Lauren accused Ratile of selling her brother's prized Mercedes-Benz Maybach and acting like a victim. On 4 February 2026, she allegedly doubled down after accusing her former sister-in-law of misappropriating her children's inheritance.

X (formerly Twitter) user SA_gossiplab posted a screenshot of an Instagram post made by an account named thee_lau_, which is said to be Lauren's.

The post threw shade at an unnamed individual, accusing them of getting a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) with money meant for "the children." It featured a meme of an AI-generated baby staring blankly at the screen.

"That person got a BBL with the children's money?"

SA_gossiplab shared a picture from Ratile's recent photoshoot, where she showcased her impeccable style and curvier figure.

Ratile Mabitsela's sister-in-law allegedly accused her of using her children's inheritance money from their late father to fund a BBL. Image: ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Known for her petite frame, the mother of three was accused of using the money her late husband left for their children to fund her rumoured cosmetic procedure.

While the jab remains unverified, it contrasts previous reports that Lehlogonolo Mabitsela had left a huge debt behind that placed his company at risk of liquidation.

The reactions to the claims were immediate, and the online community wasted no time in discussing the alleged long-standing tension between Ratile and her late husband's family.

Read the alleged post by Ratile Mabitsela's former sister-in-law below.

Social media slams Ratile Mabitsela's former in-laws

The online community rallied behind Ratile while accusing her former in-laws of being bitter. Read some of their messages below.

lindzmlangeni wrote:

"The in-laws are bitter and toxic."

KesegoSebolai slammed Lauren Mabitsela:

"She must get a life. It's 2026."

Sheistooloud asked:

"How is it the kids' money when she was married and entitled to his estate?"

Ketso28 defended Ratile Mabitsela:

"The family keeps proving how pathetic and problematic they are. Also, if my cheating husband was lending his car to a side chick, publicly disrespecting me, I’d take the funeral policy payout, get a BBL, travel the world and make sure I heal in luxury."

ZeeRight laughed:

"Did she want the money to be left to her? Lol."

TlaleLynn asked:

"That sis in-law must drink water. If the money was left to her, was she going to look after the brother's kids?"

