Sarah Langa was left reeling after discovering that her luggage had been compromised upon her arrival in Paris

The luxury influencer revealed that she had an estimated R100,000 worth of luxury items stolen from her bags, saying that the incident instantly ruined her vacation

Langa exposed the airline and demanded accountability, with several followers sharing related incidents while comforting the influencer on the incident

Sarah Langa was devastated after learning that her luggage had been broken into at an airport in Paris. Images: sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

South African luxury influencer and content creator Sarah Langa’s recent international getaway quickly changed into a travel nightmare. She took to social media to reveal that her luggage was severely compromised immediately upon her arrival in Paris, France, leaving her short of several high-end belongings.

Langa, renowned for her impeccable style and curated luxury lifestyle content, disclosed that she was targeted by airport thieves who broke into her high-security baggage. Sharing a video on TikTok on 30 May 2026, the influencer showed her followers the heartbreaking state of her premium Rimowa suitcase.

The luxury bag was left with a completely jammed lock and a broken zipper, confirming her worst fears that her personal belongings had been rifled through.

Over R100,000 worth of luxury items gone

According to the distraught influencer, the thieves made off with a massive haul of premium goods. She estimated that approximately R133,000 worth of luxury items had been stolen directly from her suitcase. Among the stolen items were several pairs of designer shoes she had specifically packed for the trip but had not yet worn, alongside an array of designer sunglasses and a bathing suit.

"Imagine landing and getting to your hotel to find that your luggage has been broken into at the airport and all of your shoes and all your sunglasses have been stolen. Thank you, Air France, for ruining my vacation before it even started."

The incident left her in a massive wardrobe dilemma, with the influencer noting that she was "basically walking around barefoot" throughout the initial leg of her vacation because her entire footwear collection had been wiped out. Langa later admitted to her followers that she "cried about it" extensively, explaining that she shared the video to spread awareness to other international travellers.

Sarah Langa was robbed of over R100,000 in luxury items after arriving in Paris, France, for a vacation. Image: sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

Despite the initial heartbreak and the massive financial blow, Langa refused to let the incident completely derail her entire European experience, saying, "It could have been worse." Proving her resilience, she made the absolute most of a terrible situation by purchasing a single pair of versatile designer pumps, although she had gone nearly a week completely barefoot, revealing that there were no stores nearby. She proudly rocked the single pair of shoes in several stunning vacation pictures across her timelines.

"Landing in Paris with no shoes cos someone decided to break into my bag and steal all my shoes. Then buying one pair of shoes to wear for the whole trip! Now that's a memory I keep forever!"

Following her viral outcry, Air France officially responded to her public post, instructing her to utilise the link in their bio to fill out an official claim form within seven days of recovering her bags. Meanwhile, her comment section was flooded with comfort from followers and fellow travellers, many of whom shared their own horrifying airline theft stories while demanding strict accountability from the airline.

See Sarah Langa's posts below.

Social media comforts Sarah Langa

Taking to the comment section, fans and peers comforted the influencer, praising her resilience while demanding accountability from Air France

bongile_gucci said:

"Only you can turn such a challenge into a positive, love that about you."

Naledi ⭐️ recalled:

"Air France once left ALL of our suitcases in Paris and only delivered them over a week later after promising that they’ll be 'on the next flight.'"

nolutha0209 reacted:

"Geez. Scary. Crime in Europe is next level. Sorry, Sisi."

earthtoshresh posted:

"I feel Rimowa makes you a target."

user4806140629728 added:

|So sorry this happened to me TWICE on Emirates."

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