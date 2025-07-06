Sarah Langa went to the Durban July, and her interpretation of the 2025 Durban Julys theme went viral

The influencer presented what came to mind when she heard "Marvels of Mzansi", delivering an interesting look

The ensemble that Sarah Langa wore for the Durban July had many tongues wagging on social media as people reviewed the outfit

Sarah Langa was one of the celebrities who made a statement at the Durban July. Guests were instructed to dress their best in line with the "Marvels of Mzansi" theme

Sarah Langa attended the Durban July in Skothane drip. Image: @sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

Sarah Langa stood out with her unique look, which referenced an iconic South African phenomenon. People were raving about the media personality's creative take on the Durban July.

Sarah Langa showed up at the Durban July with a well-thought-out look. She took South Africans back to the 2010s when the skothane trend was at its peak. Izikhothane were youngsters, usually from townships, who would flaunt their luxury items. To represent them, Sarah wore a silky Balmain two-piece pantsuit with a gold chain textile. She also accessorised with a fedora and multiple gold chains, achieving an androgynous look.

What is a skhothane?

Skhothanes gained notoriety in South Africa as young men who would put on wasteful displays of wealth, usually with Italian labels. The era was characterised by the youth who would gather to showcase their designer items in types of dance crews. They would face off in dance battles, where they would sometimes destroy the expensive goods in a display of opulence, according to the University of Free State. The skothane who made the most destructive display with their expensive good would win the dance battle. One of their signature moves was pouring Ultramel custard all over the ground as another signifier of wealth.

Izikhothane are usually youngsters from a township. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africa rates Sarah Langa's Durban July outfit

People made videos praising Sarah for her amazing look for Durban July. Many said that her outfit would have been perfect for a Tyla who attended the 2025 Met Gala. Netizens felt that Sarah's outfit would have fit the 2025 Met Gala theme, which was"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Read people's thoughts on the look below:

@LeeMngomezulu_ wrote:

"I’m obsessed with this look. She didn’t just dress up, she told a whole story. Immaculate 👌🏾"

@tania_tweetz commented:

"Sarah Langa is the girl who brought Fizzers to the party, and like everyone at that party, she ate! zero effort but so on theme."

@veeray628 said:

"Would have ate more if she dressed up in actual shkotane attire. I see she tried playing around with the concept, but she should have kept it simple like the original colourful shkotane dripped in Italian."

@SnenhlanhlaHl16 gushed:

"My favourite so far. The theme was well interpreted."

@I_am_Bucie added:

"I don’t know the theme, but she ate this look so bad 🥵🔥👏🏾"

South Africans react to Sarah Langa on the runway

Briefly News previously reported that popular influencer and model Sarah Langa recently made her international runway debut.

Langa's runaway debut comes a few weeks after she was spotted wearing a bracelet with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's name.

Langa and Feinberg-Mngomezulu sparked a dating romance and received much attention on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News