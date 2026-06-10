A mother of two shared a video showing how much her appearance changed while she was pregnant with twins and how she looks after giving birth

The Nigerian woman posted the clip on Instagram, showing her swollen face, darker complexion, and large baby bump before revealing her post-pregnancy glow-up

Viewers were stunned by the transformation, with some joking that she should sue her husband and twins, while others discussed the physical effects of pregnancy

A Nigerian woman shocked many viewers with a video of how she looked during her pregnancy. Image: @mrsgcfr

Source: Instagram

A Nigerian mother used a before-and-after transition to reveal just how different she looked after welcoming her twins, creating a moment that caught viewers off guard. She shared her video on her Instagram handle @mrsgcfr on 13 April 2026, showing the dramatic changes she experienced while pregnant with her twins.

The clip starts with the mother while she was still expecting her twins. Her face appeared swollen, and her nose looked much larger than usual due to pregnancy-related swelling. She appeared darker in complexion as she enjoyed her pregnancy, which showed that she was carrying two babies. TikTok user @mrsgcfr’s clip transitioned to her after welcoming the twins, showing her radiant and confident.

Pregnancy can alter your features

A report by Fedhealth explains that pregnancy can bring noticeable changes to a woman’s appearance due to hormonal fluctuations, increased blood flow and fluid retention. Some women may experience a swollen or wider nose, a puffier face and changes in skin pigmentation, commonly known as the ‘pregnancy mask’. The report notes that these physical changes are often temporary and may gradually improve after childbirth, although every pregnancy is different.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi loves the woman’s glow-up

The viral clip’s comments section was filled with jokes, questions and messages of support. Many could not believe the transformation and playfully blamed her husband and children for the changes she experienced during pregnancy. Some admitted that such videos remind them of how demanding pregnancy can be. Others curiously asked what causes such dramatic swelling, skin changes, and facial differences during pregnancy.

Many viewers jokingly advised the mom to sue her husband. Image: @mrsgcfr

Source: Instagram

User @divinerosse commented:

"This is why women are scared to get pregnant, body changes, internal organs shift to different places, a large risk of infection, and of course, the pain and judgment 😭."

User @jamichaelyne said:

"Ma'am, don't ever get pregnant again. 🙂"

User @lc.chere joked:

"I would’ve sued him, and the baby as a matter of fact 😩."

User @mskhloe_s shared:

"Say with me 😩 pregnancy is dangerous 😭."

User @delaneylee_00 said

"Why does this happen to some people when they are pregnant? Like, what is the science behind it?"

User @simply_pig commented:

"I’m thankful all my pregnancy did me well, Lord. I'm seeing some women who literally look like they went to hell and came back. Girl, I'm glad you're back to yourself."

3 Briefly News pregnancy-related articles

Popular cross-border digital creators Gogo and Mo Matlou announced that they are expecting their first child together, due in November 2026, with beautiful pictures taken in New York.

A university student shared a TikTok video detailing that she found out she was pregnant with her second child through a dream, sparking an online debate.

A primary school teacher shared a heartwarming classroom moment when she shared her pregnancy news with her Grade 1 learners, touching the hearts of many viewers.

Source: Briefly News