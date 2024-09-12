A young babe with two babies took to the TikTok platform to share a video on how she found out she was expecting her second baby

The hun was about to go on her first year at varsity when a new bundle of joy was created

Social media users commended her for cautioning other youngsters and wished her well on her motherhood journey

A young mom shares how she disappointed her grandmother by falling pregnant the second time. Image: @lesegoonthatile_29

Source: TikTok

A university student posted a video sharing her second pregnancy story and how her boyfriend's parents started dreaming of things associated with pregnancy when she was unknowingly expecting.

The video was shared by the hun' on her TikTok account under the handle @lesegoonthatile_29, leaving many people touched.

The lady struggles to tell her family about the second pregnancy

In the video, the lady shared that she fell pregnant at a very young age, something that she wasn't proud of. After her first pregnancy, she stayed over a year before she got into a relationship with her second baby daddy.

The lady admitted she wasn't taking the pregnancy prevention tablets the right way; hence, she fell pregnant the second time.

Watch the moving video here:

SA peeps are motivated to share their own stories

After watching the video, the online community commented on the young mom's feed with stories of their own and their friends' pregnancy discoveries. Others expressed how refreshing her authentic content was.

User @user19702478052595 felt worried, commenting:

"Not me watching a video while I left my child at home and dating in varsity 😭😭."

User @enhletshabalala0 was moved:

"You are so brave for telling this story, thanks for sharing❤️."

User @lilms_sunshine felt grateful, adding:

"Yoh! My mom would die😭😭 thank you for the story though mama🥺❤️."

User @kaki04_5 had a request:

"Would it be possible to get a storytime on how you found out the first time? 🥺 I thoroughly enjoyed this storytime. 💅💅."

User @tsitsi_santi advised:

"Please make your family proud 🙏🙏🙏 I hope you've learned from your mistakes."

User @Connie_15

"Yoh! I'm currently going through istory sakho, me is you right now 🤰😂😂😂😭😭."

University student feels emotional during exams

In another article by Briefly News, a young university mom shared her pain after being unable to visit her daughter at home because of exams.

The video attracted a lot of comments from other student moms who expressed the same feelings, while others felt the unin=versitis should allow babies to live with their moms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News