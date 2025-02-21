Cassper Nyovest has dropped another banger that’s got Mzansi grooving and cruising nicely on social media

The musician’s new single currently has a viral TikTok challenge where couples show off their gorgeous partners

Nyovest has a lekker verse where he flexes his wife and praises her beauty, which Mzansi loved, including a Chinese chap who married a stunning African lady

A Chinese gent hopped on a now-viral TikTok trend with Cassper Nyovest’s hot new single, Kusho Bani.

A Chinese guy bragged about his hot South African wife. Image: @nazsabeloforever

Source: TikTok

The musician went back to his vibey hip-hop roots after his successful contributions to the Amapiano genre.

Chinese chap shows off hot SA wife in viral TikTok video

AKA’s rival, Cassper Nyovest, has managed to make South African hip-hop heads happy after dropping a hot new single. The rapper is one of the most popular artists right now on TikTok after Kusho Bani turned into the next viral challenge.

The song has a verse where Nyovest brags about his wife’s stunning appearance:

“Have you seen my wife, huh?

Hoshkaramaima

Hoshkaramaima (Kore)

Nkare ke le China (Kore)

Dripping in designer (Kore)

Nkare nka mo sign'er (Kore)

Nkare nka mo fitlha, kea mo isa Moseja

Mara mole ke ma ni**a

Tloga ba mo senya (Haikhona)”

One Chinese guy hopped on the viral trend and showed off his hot South African wife. In the song, Cassper brags about his lady looking as beautiful as a Chinese hun dripping in designer.

When the chap from China posted his now-viral clip that he claimed his bae forced him to do, Nyovest commented:

“Hahaha, reverse UNO!”

The couple recently started their joint TikTok account, where they post relationship content for their growing followers. The Kusho Bani challenge is their most-watched video, generating almost half a million views.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Chinese guy showing off hot SA wife

One husband wanted the world to know that he was married to a hot South African lady:

Mzansi praised a gorgeous couple after hopping on the viral Kusho Bani Cassper Nyovest TikTok challenge. image: @nazsabeloforever

Source: TikTok

@S*xy Sangoma pointed out:

“Caption should've been: When she forces you to join the trend, but you are the trend!”

@Percy_Mkhize🇿🇦 was pleased:

“You guys won the challenge.”

@Angaphila_PlaatjieKaMQadi🌼giggled:

“When the trend joins the trend.”

@Vee🇿🇦 commented:

“South African Africans are unmatched when it comes to authenticity.”

@Calleb decided:

“Let’s drop the challenge! We found our winner.”

@Phindiwe 🇿🇦🇬🇧 commented:

“You guys won the challenge, case closed.”

@Jabuhlongwane said:

“You guys won the challenge.”

@rethabile_Kandlondlo_Msibi wrote:

“You ate, and I love how she's blushing on the side.”

@Nondumiso Ndlovu commented:

“She loves you; please take care of her. She smiles with her eyes. The way she's looking at you, d*mn.”

@Sphiwi asked:

“Looks like she's the one who was forced here. Are you sure it's not the other way around?”

