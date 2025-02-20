Former Idols SA presenter Somizi Mhlongo has seemingly thrown subtle shade at his baby mama Palesa Madisakwane

In a cryptic video posted on his Instagram page, Somizi sings a song about a person causing a scandal using his name

This follows her explosive interview on the podcast To Hell and Back by Boldy Owami where she said Somizi is still not taking care of their daughter Bahumi

Somizi Mhlongo has been a hot topic online ever since his baby mama Palesa Madisakwane told her side of the story when it comes to co-parenting with him.

Somizi has responded to his baby mama Palesa Madisakwane's cryptic video. Image: Frennie Shivambu via Getty Images, @palesamad on Instagram

From allegedly not disclosing his sexuality when they were an item in the 90s, to demanding a paternity test done when she informed him of her pregnancy, Palesa Madisakwane spilt the tea. But what does Somizi have to say about this?

Somizi seemingly throws shade at Palesa following interview

Well, the TV and radio personality took to Instagram recently and shared a video of him singing a song by Inez Andrews titled Lord Don’t Move That Mountain.

The part Somizi Mhlongo sang says: “Lord, I don’t bother nobody, I try to treat everybody the same. But every time I turn my back, they scandalise my name.”

Mzansi slams Somizi Mhlongo in the comments section

Netizens did not let Somzi off the hook that easily. Under the video, people told him to do better by Bahumi.

Somizi spent some time with his daughter Bahumi during her birthday. ImageL @somizi

Here are the replies to the video:

perccy_za said:

"Just help your child. She needs you as a father. Drinking and buying expensive stuff while your daughter still travels on Bolt."

@mimimose shaded him:

"No wonder why I have never seen your daughter showcasing your brand my guy."

ofhani_mangaladzi advised:

"Just be honest and take responsibility."

dudukamf171

"All men are the same kanti. I thought I had seen it all."

faridandlovu exclaimed:

"I'm so embarrassed for you!"

setshwaneng said:

"At least give her a job at Sompire. That gown can buy her a smallnyana car. That's it. You' re pleasing the wrong people here."

chle_duh stated:

"Living for social media as usual. Go get ur daughter!"

zeenhleko dissed:

"I was so disappointed to hear Somizi is not helping his own blood. We all know that SA has unemployment issues. I'm working but even today my parents still help me there and there. Worse SomG is a millionaire. He can support his only child. Ayi man, these celebrities are selling fake lifestyles to us.

Palesa reveals how Somizi ignored them in court

In the interview, Palesa Madisakwane revealed that she took Somizi to maintenance court after he demanded a paternity test.

While there, she said he did not make eye contact with them. When the judge said the test results were positive, she broke down and cried because she felt humiliated.

Palesa also claimed that Somizi fails to take care of Bahumi even though she is 30 years old.

Are Somizi and Palesa on good terms?

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Bahumi mentioned that she wished to change her surname to her father's, her mother Palesa revealed that he had not paid damages.

However, they finally came to an agreement and made peace with one another.

