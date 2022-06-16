Somizi Mhlongo has made peace with her baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, after agreeing to pay damages for their daughter Bahumi

The 26-year-old Bahumi wants to change her surname to her father's surname but her mother and her side of the family want SomG to pay damages first

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, the Idols SA judge shared that he's willing to pay damages because it is "blocking" his daughter's blessings

Somizi Mhlongo has made peace with his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane. In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, the Idols SA judge and the actress discussed Bahumi's damages.

The former Generations star and her family want the larger-than-life media personality to pay damages before their daughter, Bahumi, can change her surname to Mhlongo.

Somizi is taking his time to do the important ceremony for their 26-yearold daughter and now Palesa feels like he is "disrespecting" her womb. In the lit episode, Somizi asked Palesa to set a date so he can come and do the right thing. According to The South African, he added:

"We should pay damages and do a ceremony and get it over and done with because it is blocking Bahumi’s blessings... Thank you for your womb," he continued.

