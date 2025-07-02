A little girl's mischief with Vaseline has gone viral, leaving South Africa in stitches and sparking a wave of laughter across social media

The video, shared on TikTok, showcased how she made good use of the product, along with her mom’s reaction

Mzansi netizens took to the comments section to crack jokes over the toddler's shenanigans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A toddler has left South Africa in stitches with her mischief involving Vaseline, which has gone viral.

A little girl's playful Vaseline tricks brought laughter to South Africans on social media. Image: @crixiekay_90

Source: TikTok

Toddler’s Vaseline anctis leaves SA cracking jokes

The little one was caught red-handed with a tub of Vaseline jelly, which she had managed to smear all over her face, leading to some serious laughter and jokes online.

Her mother, caught off guard by the toddler's creativity, shared the moment on TikTok under the handle @crixiekay_90 on 1 July 2025, showcasing how she found the little one happily playing with the sticky substance. The sight of the child’s face completely covered in the thick jelly was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The adorable chaos sparked a wave of funny comments and memes from South Africans. Many were quick to draw comparisons to everything from the toddler looking like a "greasy superstar" to a "mini spa treatment gone wrong." The video, which shows the child’s innocent excitement and the mother’s equally amused reaction as she scolded her little girl, has become a hit across social media platforms.

This amusing incident reminds Mzansi of the unpredictable and often hilarious adventures that toddlers seem to get up to when left to their own devices.

While the toddler’s Vaseline antics may have caused a little mess, it’s clear that they’ve brought plenty of smiles to faces across the country. With South Africans’ creativity and sense of humour, the viral clip has quickly become a reminder of the joy that can be found in even the most unexpected situations.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is amused by the girl's antics

People in South Africa were entertained by the girl’s antics, as her playful mischief with Vaseline had the comments section buzzing with jokes and people sharing their thoughts on the funny moment.

Pumpkin Masuku simply said:

"Skincare routine."

Just_Sibongiseni was amused, adding:

"The relationship between kids and Vaseline must be studied ngeke le idinga i thesis."

Ngobeni_smg expressed:

"She's even breathing through her mouth, nose blocked."

MissT shared:

"She is still innocent until proven guilty... This video was taken without her consent; we cannot use it in the court of law."

Miss Sandra replied:

"Shine bright like a diamond."

ThinkBeforeUpost stated:

"She is so unbothered."

Tsholo_Chicks wrote:

"God forbid a girl wants her skin glowing and hydrated."

Monica commented:

"These kids need to be brand Ambassadors of Vaseline, because what is this?"

A little girl's Vaseline antics amused South Africans on social media. Image: @crixiekay_90

Source: TikTok

4 Epic SA kids' amusing antics

Briefly News reported that a toddler became the talk of the town over her hilarious antics, which were captured in a TikTok video.

reported that a toddler became the talk of the town over her hilarious antics, which were captured in a TikTok video. While some kids are glad to return, others are not thrilled with the first day of school, so they fight and scream, and this little boy does just that.

One boy in South Africa was not excited to return to school, so his parents had to deal with him through fights and screams.

A kid in Mzansi left many people cracking up in laughter over his shenanigans as he tried to escape school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News