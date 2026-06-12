Klipdrift has officially teamed up with SA Rugby to sponsor the historic, highly anticipated Springboks vs All Blacks tour across Mzansi

Leaning into the classic 'double Klippies and Coke' order, the brand launched a playful campaign tracking down locals who look exactly like their favourite Springbok players

Beyond the massive Test matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the partnership aims to elevate the ultimate fan experience, from the braai fires to pre-match debates

Local rugby fans are being encouraged to submit photos of their friends who look like national players. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Few things bring South Africans together quite like a sizzling braai, an icy glass of brandy, and the ultimate rugby showdown against New Zealand. Now, one of the country's most iconic local brands is stepping up to make the incoming tour even more iconic. Klipdrift has come on board as a proud partner for the legendary Springboks versus All Blacks rivalry, promising to boost the spirit and celebration as fans from all over the globe descend on South Africa.

The exciting collaboration was unveiled at a special event hosted at the Van Ryn’s Distillery and Brandy Cellar on Thursday, 11 June 2026. With the All Blacks scheduled to take on local provincial sides before clashing with the world-champion Springboks in highly anticipated Test matches across Johannesburg and Cape Town, the tour is set to stop the nation. Any local knows, however, that the real magic of this rivalry happens off the pitch, in the backyard gatherings around the television, the heated pre-match debates, and the shared banter that carries on long after the final whistle blows.

Do you look like a Springboks player?

To celebrate the partnership, Klipdrift has introduced a fan activation inspired by the ultimate South African bar order: the legendary double Klippies and Coke. The brand is inviting rugby lovers across the country to find their “Bok doubles”, everyday South Africans who happen to look like their favourite Springbok heroes. Whether you share a striking resemblance to Eben Etzebeth, have the identical smile of Damian Willemse, or possess a lookalike Cheslin Kolbe beard, the campaign wants to find you. Lucky winners who spot a rugby doppelgänger stand a chance to walk away with awesome Klipdrift prizes and feature in the upcoming campaign. Speaking about this partnership, Marketing Director at Heineken Beverages, Andrea Quaye, said:

“Klipdrift has always been part of the moments that bring South Africans together. Being part of a rivalry like this gives us the chance to show up in a space that feels very natural to the brand and to the way South Africans experience rugby.”

Manie Libbok's lookalike, Shafiek Olckdis, was among the guests at the event. Image: Original

Source: Original

Building a brighter matchday legacy for generations of fans

The unique partnership has received high praise from rugby leadership, who emphasise that major international tours are shaped by the energy of ordinary people watching in the stands and at me. Representing both national rugby unions, Rian Oberholzer, SA Rugby CEO, welcomed the brand to the team, noting that these fun collaborations elevate the broader fan experience.

“The beauty of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry is that it goes beyond the players on the field,” Rian explained. “It’s created by generations of fans, the atmosphere they bring and the moments they share. This partnership helps us build on that legacy and deliver an even bigger experience.”

As rugby fever takes over the country, the campaign is set to add a local, warm-hearted touch to a massive international sporting moment. By leaning into traditions, lookalikes, and shared nostalgic moments, the iconic spirit of South African rugby culture is ready to shine brighter than ever.

3 Briefly News rugby-related articles

Klipdrift, a renowned brandy, launched a major rugby partnership celebrating the legendary "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" between South Africa and New Zealand.

In a get-to-know-me interview, Springbok player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu revealed that he enjoys a Gatsby from Golden Dish in Athlone and prefers a night in to clubbing.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to his best friend Eben Etzebeth, whom he said had supported him throughout his rugby career.

Source: Briefly News