“My Brother”: Siya Koli Shows Bestie Eben Etzebeth Love After Achievement
- A friendship built over many years of blood, sweat and tears saw Siya Kolisi share his love and appreciation for his best friend, Eben Etzbeth, after his big moment on the field
- The pair have been friends since they were teens up to now as adults with wives and kids of their own
- The exceptional dedication to Eben came after her 128th test appearance, breaking the Springbok caps record
The past weekend was a moment to be proud of for Eben as he set a new record as the most capped Springbok player of all time after making his 128th Test appearance for the Springboks in a match against Argentina played at the Mbombela Stadium.
One of the people who had to ensure that the player was aware of his importance to the team was Siya, not only as Captain of the Boks but also as his best friend.
Siya shares a heartfelt message to Eben
After being crowned the Castle Larger Championship Champions 2024 following their 48-7 win against Argentina, Eben was honoured in true legends' style in the Mbombela stadium, packed to total capacity.
As shared by the publication @goodthingguy, Siya had this today about his best friend in a media briefing:
“My brother, I’m so grateful that I’ve walked this journey with you, and I’m grateful that you’ve been part of my life. Thank you for supporting me from the first day Coach Rassie made me as captain."
Further explaining how much the record-breaking player means to him, he said:
"You had my back. We’ve been together since we were 18 years old. You’ve always been by my side. I am so proud of you, I’m so grateful to be your friend."
In true Siya style, he said:
"I can’t wait to tell my grandkids that I played with Eben Etzebeth. Cheers, my brother I love you.”
