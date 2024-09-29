A Springbok fan has proposed that Gqeberha rename Cape Road to the Siya Kolisi Road

Kolisi was born in Zwide in Gqeberha and is now the most successful Springbok captain of all time

Many South Africans believe that Kolisi is too humble to have a road named after him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Springbok fan has submitted a proposal for Cape Road in Gqeberha to be renamed Siya Kolisi Road. Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

There is no denying that Siya Kolisi is one of the most popular South African athletes of all time.

Kolisi is the greatest captain in Springbok history but is loved by many, not just for his exploits on the rugby field.

One fan is so proud of Kolisi's achievements that he wants Gqeberha to name a road after the first black captain of the Boks.

Council receives proposal for name change

As noted by The South African, the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Council confirmed that they received a proposal for a name change.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Bok fan submitted a proposal to rename Gqeberha’s Cape Road the Siya Kolisi Road.

Kolisi was born in Zwide, Gqeberha, and his name symbolises love, affection, hope, and good values in the isiXhosa culture.

He has earned praise for his leadership skills on the rugby field and his charity work through the Siya Kolisi Foundation, which helps improve the lives of disadvantaged communities.

Mzansi weighs in on name change suggestion

The proposal has sparked a debate among social media users, with many stating that Kolisi would prefer if the money was used for other things.

Maanda Manwadu said:

“Seems like name changing of infrastructure is the new definition of service delivery.”

Karen Bower added:

“How about building a new road and naming it after Siya? That would be a wonderful contribution to improving our infrastructure. We have many congested roads in this town that could benefit all.”

Greg Holwill noted:

“Don't think Siya would accept that. He is a sensible and humble person.”

Hanna Smit joked:

“Why don't they just change the town name, then at least everyone will be able to pronounce it and be proud of it.”

Tennyson R. James said:

“One of the poorest provinces in SA with no idea how to spend our tax money. This should be the last on their priority list. May God save us from this fruitful and wasteful expenditure.”

Helen Parker added:

“I am certain Siya would rather you put the money into education and sport for children. Ask him first.”

Denver Adams said:

“Fix the potholes first, then you can do name changes.”

Boks make cancer patient’s dreams come true

In other Springbok related news, the team recently made a little cancer patient’s dreams come true, Briefly News reported.

10-year-old Isabella not only met the team but also walked out with them ahead of their Rugby Championship game.

She also got to hold Siya Kolisi's hand while the team sang the national anthem ahead of their game against Argentina.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News